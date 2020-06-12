Nike Joins Companies That Make Juneteenth a Paid Annual Holiday







The sportswear giant joins a growing number of companies that announced this week that they will celebrate June 15, the oldest known American celebration of the end of slavery, an annual company holiday. Twitter ( TWTR ) , Square ( SQ ) and Vox Media also plan to do the same.

Nike ( NKE ) CEO John Donahoe made the announcement in a letter to employees on Thursday, along with several other actions the company plans to take in light of nationwide protests calling for racial justice.

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 on which, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced the news of the proclamation to enslaved African Americans. That coastal Texas area was the last to learn that the Civil War was over. Two months before.