Nike Joins Companies That Make Juneteenth a Paid Annual Holiday

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 on which, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced the news of the proclamation to enslaved African Americans. That coastal Texas area was the last to learn that the Civil War was over. Two months before.
"At Nike, Inc., we aspire to be leaders in building a diverse and inclusive team and culture. We want to be better than society at large," Donahoe said in the letter. He added that observing Juneteenth is an opportunity "to better commemorate and celebrate the history and culture of blacks."
Although Nike has relied on black athletes and the talent to build and market its brand, Donahoe acknowledged that the company's culture may not be as welcoming to black employees.
"As I have listened deeply during my first six months and in the past few weeks, what I have learned is that many have felt a disconnect between our external brand and their internal experience," Donahoe said. "He has told me that we have not consistently supported, recognized and celebrated our own black teammates in the way they deserve. This must change."
Recognition of the Juneteenth companies is a good first step, said Meredith Clark, an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Virginia.
"It's a nice symbolic gesture," said Clark. "I will never frown at a company that recognizes a day that is culturally important to so many Americans, really to all of us. But at the same time, I want to see that kind of action coincide with a commitment to change internal culture." these organizations. "
In addition to other efforts, Donahoe said Nike's board and executive team also plan to set goals to diversify the company's workforce, with a focus on increasing the number of black, Latino and female employees. He said the company plans to regularly track and measure its progress, although it did not provide further details on how the initiative would be carried out.
– CNN's Isabelle Chapman contributed to this report.