Nikema Williams: Georgia State Senator Elected to Replace Lewis on November Ballot

Lewis' legacy, a civil rights icon that was first elected to Congress in 1986, shone during Monday's vote.

Lewis helped organize Freedom Rides, spoke at the 1963 March in Washington, and led the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where a state police officer fractured his skull with a club. That protest galvanized national support for the Voting Rights Act, which candidates for his seat pledged to defend and expand.

Williams, seated in front of a framed photo of the Lewis police photo of an arrest during the Nashville sit-in protests of the early 1960s, campaigned on Zoom to fellow party executive committee members while "still crying" at the lost.

She noted her upbringing in rural Alabama, where Lewis also grew up, and called herself "a student of the John Lewis School of Politics" who has "practiced the art of getting into & # 39; good trouble & # 39 ; ".