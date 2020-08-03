Nikki and Brie Bella welcome babies one day apart

Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth almost the same day.

The twins, who starred in the hit reality show "Total Bellas," announced in separate posts on social media that they each welcomed a baby, just a day apart.

Brie was the first to share her news on Saturday, and wrote: "IT'S A BOY! We are overwhelmed with joy and we are all healthy!"

This is her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan.