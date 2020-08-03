Nikki and Brie Bella welcome babies one day apart

Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth almost the same day.
The twins, who starred in the hit reality show "Total Bellas," announced in separate posts on social media that they each welcomed a baby, just a day apart.
Brie was the first to share her news on Saturday, and wrote: "IT'S A BOY! We are overwhelmed with joy and we are all healthy!"
This is her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan.
Nikki made her announcement just a few hours later, revealing that she had given birth the day before. He is the first child of Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.
"Our baby is here and we couldn't be MORE HAPPY and more in love! Everyone is safe and healthy," he wrote in the caption.
The sisters documented their pregnancies on social media and shared updates at all times.