Nikki Bella welcomes the first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

The Bella family got a little bigger.

Nikki Bella announced Sunday that she and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had welcomed their first child, a baby, on Friday.

"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby is here and we couldn't be MORE HAPPY and more in love! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki, 36, shared on Instagram.

The news of Nikki's joy came shortly after twin sister Brie Bella confirmed that she and her husband Daniel Bryan had welcomed their second child, a son, on Saturday.

"He's a boy !!! -1 8-1-2020," Brie, 36, posted on social media. "We're overwhelmed with joy and we're all healthy!"

The Bella sisters announced their pregnancies in January, shortly after Nikki and Chigvintsev, 38, revealed their engagement.

"It even took me a good week to come to terms with" Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant. "I'm not ready for that," Nikki told People at the time.

Nikki and Chigvintsev found out that they were going to have a boy earlier this year, documenting their gender reveal party in "Total Bellas".