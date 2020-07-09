Nikki Haley makes case to re-elect Trump and warns "we will lose our rule of law" if Biden wins

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden "Hannity" on Wednesday on the grounds that he yielded to pressure from many in his party who called to remove the police.

"If we go with a President Biden," Haley warned, "we will lose our rule of law, we will have progressives really running away with everything, getting everything they want, and getting closer to socialist countries." that we have struggled so hard not to become. "

Rather, Haley said, "We have had real results with President Trump. He doesn't have to like it, but look at the results he has done and [how] it has raised the quality of life for so many people."

"Then look at Biden's results with President Obama. The African American community, women, Hispanics, none of us felt those results as we have with President Trump," he continued. "Then facts matter. Results matter.

Haley spoke hours after Biden stated in an interview that some funds should be "absolutely" redirected from law enforcement and police departments.

The former South Carolina governor also questioned the credibility of the Black Lives Matter movement, which she accused of "picking and choosing which lives really matter."

"Why are black police officers who have been shot or punished, why their lives don't matter?" she asked. "How about the owner of the Black store whose business burned down? His life matters.

"What about families in threatening areas who need law enforcement to keep them safe? What about those six children who died [in shootings across the United States] over the weekend? Those lives Black matters. So why are we choosing and choosing which ones? Import? "

Haley struck a final blow, and those calling for the dismantling and abolition of police forces across the country, Haley warned: "I tell you, if you want to become Venezuela, evict the police."

"At the UN, I saw what made the United States special and what separated us from other countries was the rule of law," he emphasized. "It is what allows us the quality of life. It is what allows us our freedom."