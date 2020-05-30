Nilotinib is safe in moderate and advanced Parkinson's disease







Although nilotinib is safe and tolerable in patients with moderate or advanced Parkinson's disease, according to the researchers, it may not affect the symptoms of the disease. However, other drugs, such as nilotinib, that inhibit tyrosine kinase (c-Abl) may have a neuroprotective effect, they added. The study was presented online as part of the Science 2020 highlights from the American Academy of Neurology.

Research using preclinical models of Parkinson's disease has indicated that nilotinib offers neuroprotection. Tanya Simuni, MD, Arthur C. Nielsen Jr., research professor of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders at Northwestern University in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a prospective study to assess the safety and tolerability of oral nilotinib in patients. with moderate or advanced Parkinson's disease. . The researchers also sought to examine the symptomatic effect of nilotinib, as measured by the Society for Movement Disorders Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) part III. In addition, Dr. Simuni and colleagues analyzed the effect of the drug on the progression of disability, as measured by other Parkinson's disease scales. The exploratory results of the study included cognitive function, quality of life, pharmacokinetic profile, and a battery of serum and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers.

The researchers conducted their randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study at 25 sites in the United States. They randomized 76 patients with Parkinson's disease into groups approximately equal to a daily dose of placebo, nilotinib 150 mg, or nilotinib 300 mg. Security visits occurred monthly. Patient evaluations occurred at 3 months and at 6 months, which was the end of the treatment period. Patients presented study medication one month and 2 months after the end of the treatment period.

Treatment did not change dopamine levels

Baseline demographics and disease characteristics were balanced between groups. The mean age was approximately 66 years in the placebo group, 61 years in the 150 mg group, and 67 years in the 300 mg group. The proportion of male participants was 64% in the placebo group, 60% in the 150 mg group, and 81% in the 300 mg group. The duration of the disease was 9 years in the placebo group, approximately 9 years in the 150 mg group and approximately 12 years in the 300 mg group. The total mean MDS-UPDRS score was 46 in the placebo group, 47 in the 150 mg group, and 52 in the 300 mg group.

Tolerability was 84% ​​in the placebo group, 76% in the 150 mg group, and 77% in the 300 mg group. The only serious treatment-related adverse event, arrhythmia, occurred in one patient in the 300 mg group. The rate of any adverse event was 88% in the placebo group, 92% in the 150 mg group, and 88% in the 300 mg group. The rate of any serious adverse event was 8% in the placebo group and 4% in each nilotinib group.

From baseline to 1 month, MDS-UPDRS Part III scores increased by 0.49 points in the placebo group, increased by 2.08 in the 150 mg group, and increased by 4.67 in the 300 group mg. Differences in other secondary measures (eg, Change in MDS-UPDRS part III in scores from baseline to 6 months and change in MDS-UPDRS part III outside of score from baseline to 6 months) were not statistically significant.

At 3 months, CSF nilotinib levels were well below the threshold for c-Abl inhibition (approximately 11 ng / ml). The arithmetic mean levels were 0.91 ng / ml in the 150 mg group and 1.69 ng / ml in the 300 mg group. Nilotinib also failed to alter CSF levels of dopamine or its metabolites at 3 months. Dr. Simuni and colleagues saw no significant difference between treatment groups in the exploratory results for cognitive function and quality of life.

"Nilotinib is not an optimal molecule to assess the therapeutic potential of c-Abl inhibition for Parkinson's disease," the researchers concluded.

Nilotinib may be an inappropriate candidate

The data "suggests that the hypothesis was not tested, as CSF and serum drug concentration were insufficient for enzyme inhibition," said Peter LeWitt, MD, President of Neurology, Sastry Foundation and professor of neurology at State University. from Wayne, Detroit. . "A higher dose or a more penetrating CNS drug would be needed for a proper test of the hypothesis that inhibition of c-Abl could provide a modification of the disease."

Nilotinib may not be an appropriate medication for this research, he continued. "There may be better options among c-Abl inhibitors for CNS penetration, such as dasatinib, or for enhancing effect potency, such as imatinib."

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is conducting a clinical trial of KO706, another c-Abl inhibitor, added Dr. LeWitt, who is a researcher on that trial and an editorial advisor to Neurology Reviews. "Studies recently published in JAMANeurology by Pagan et al. State that objective engagement with nilotinib in patients with Parkinson's disease must be contrasted with the results of current research. Modification of the disease with inhibition of c-Abl remains an promising therapeutic pathway, but both positive and negative study results need careful reassessment and validation. "

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, the Cure Parkinson & # 39; s Trust and the Van Andel Research Institute funded the study. Novartis provided the study drug and placebo. The researchers reported no conflicts of interest.

SOURCE: Simuni T et al. AAN 2020. Summary 43617.

This story originally appeared on MDedge.com.

