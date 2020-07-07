Nina Turner criticizes Debra Messing for saying that Kanye West 2020's offer would take Biden's black voters & # 39;

Former Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner criticized Debra Messing for suggesting that a 2020 Kanye West offer would "take away" black voters from Joe Biden.

Over the weekend of July 4, West sent shock waves through the political and entertainment landscapes after West indicated via tweet that he was entering the presidential race.

"Now we must deliver on America's promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," wrote the rapper and fashion magnate. "I am running for President of the United States! # 2020VISION"

While it is uncertain whether West will actually launch a 2020 campaign, Messing took the tweet very seriously and raised the alarm Sunday that his candidacy could deliver the November election to President Trump, responding to another Twitter user who speculated that the rapper and the president devised a plan "to strip Biden of whatever support they can as a last effort."

"Absolutely," Messing replied. "He's playing Jill Stein. He's trying to get black voters out of Biden. It's gross."

That tweet did not sit well with Turner.

"You can't stop diving in, can you @DebraMessing? Your connotation is racist," Turner scolded the "Will & Grace" star. "1. Black voters are not owned by anyone. Our vote must be won in every election cycle. 2. We can think for ourselves and we don't need your help. 3. Sometimes it is better to stay out of the family business."

On Monday, Messing responded, insisting that West's tweet is a ploy to help the president.

"Oh PLEASE Nina. Kanye is an outspoken advocate for Trump. Trump's numbers have plummeted, Trump plummets on his racist platform on Mt Rushmore, and 100 days before the election, Kanye will announce NOW? I thought you were smarter than Nina. " It is clearly an attempt to help Trump, "Messing wrote." Biden swept the AA vote in the South. Kanye has millions of young AA fans. It is not racist to say that Kanye can take Biden's inclined voters away from him. They are NUMBERS. STATISTICS. If you want to use this to get your attention, by all means. If you really care about the AA community counting her vote, I'll have Stacey Abrams call you when I talk to her this week. "

Kanye West has repeatedly submitted a presidential nomination in the past, but has also expressed his support for President Trump, sharing an image of himself wearing the iconic "Make America Great Again" hat and causing a media circus with his visit to the White House in 2018.