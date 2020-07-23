Nine-year-old girl is youngest to die from coronavirus in Florida

The 9-year-old boy's death is not a travel-related case and the boy had no close contact with anyone who recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to records.
Putnam County Health Officer Mary Garcia confirmed the death to CNN on Wednesday and said she was unaware of any underlying medical conditions in the girl's case.
According to the latest health records, the 9-year-old boy is the fifth child in Florida to die of Covid-19.
The others were an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.
Putnam County is located between Jacksonville, Gainesville, St. Augustine, and Daytona Beach in Northeast Florida. Since April 1, the county has had at least 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Friday, 23,170 minors had tested positive for the virus across the state. The positivity rate of the children evaluated is 13.4%. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 379,619.