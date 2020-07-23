Nine-year-old girl is youngest to die from coronavirus in Florida

The 9-year-old boy's death is not a travel-related case and the boy had no close contact with anyone who recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to records.

Putnam County Health Officer Mary Garcia confirmed the death to CNN on Wednesday and said she was unaware of any underlying medical conditions in the girl's case.

According to the latest health records, the 9-year-old boy is the fifth child in Florida to die of Covid-19.

Covid-19 Case Tracking in the US