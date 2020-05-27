Ninja is hosting a series of Fortnite tournaments in Mixer

Ninja returns to Fortnite. Popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will present a new series of live competitions called Ninja battles with Fortnite to be broadcast on their Mixer channel.

The new series will feature 60 of FortniteTop players and personalities as they each compete in a share of the $ 400,000 prize pool. Along with players like World Cup winner Bugha and streamers like NickEh30 and Ewok, the series will also be released by BallaTW and MonsterDface. Blevins is producing the series in collaboration with his management company Loaded, which also represents streamers like DrLupo and TimTheTatman. While the series will be hosted by Blevins himself on his own channel, all competitors will also be able to broadcast their own perspective on every match, even if they're not on Mixer.

Blevins has hosted important competitive Fortnite events in the past, including a 2018 Las Vegas tournament. But he has received nothing since his recent move to Mixer.

The series will also mark a great occasion for Mixer, as well as a great foray into electronic sports for Microsoft's streaming platform. While many streamers now call Mixer their home, it hasn't become a place for itself when it comes to competition. With the addition of this new recurring tournament hosted by someone like Ninja, it could be an opportunity to attract fans of competitive games to the platform.

The series will debut on Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m. ET. A new episode will air every week at the same time on Blevins' Mixer channel.