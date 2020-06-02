Nintendo Retail Store Vandalized in NYC Riots

One of the Nintendo stores in New York City suffers from vandalism during a protest as tensions continue to rise among the US police. USA And the protesters.

As tensions rise in the United States, a Nintendo The retail store was ripped apart by rioters during a protest in New York City yesterday. Awakened by the shocking murder of George Floyd by a group of Minneapolis police officers in May, movements like Black Lives Matter have rallied across the country to speak out against police brutality and racial inequality.

While most of these protests have remained peaceful and their intentions certainly noble, some of them have generated controversy due to more hostile agents seeking to take advantage of the resulting chaos to steal valuable objects or even contaminate the message of social reform of the protesters attacking and destroy business places. Controversial YouTube star Jake Paul was recently charged with looting during a BLM rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Twitter recently suspended a self-described Antifa account for making violent threats online, although many suspect it is a false flag perpetrated by a racist troll. to vilify the protests.

However, on the streets of the United States, the tensions are very real, and several unconnected companies have been caught in the crossfire as various parties collide on the streets of the United States. As reported by Nintendo all, a Nintendo store in New York City had one of its windows smashed during one of yesterday's protests, although the identity of who did it and why, as well as whether something was stolen or not, remains unknown.

Until now, video game companies in general have lent their support to the Black Lives Matter protests, with studies like The Last of Us II Naughty Dog posts candid messages on social media in solidarity with those fighting for racial equality. Just yesterday, PlayStation decided to suspend the previously planned presentation of the PS5 this week for "let more important voices be heard. "Social media such as Twitter and Google have also expressed their support for the protests, although some have questioned their sincerity due to their past indulgence regarding racism on their platforms.

While it's understandable that many people are angry at injustices like the murder of George Floyd, it's still unfortunate that places like the Nintendo store in New York City are caught in the chaos that has spilled over after decades of tension, abuse of authority and unanswered protests within the United States. cities On the other hand, some feel that the only way to get the attention of the powerful is to attack the companies they operate. All in all, Nintendo You will no doubt have little difficulty repairing a store window, but the damage caused by years of hatred and injustice will be much more difficult to repair.

Source: Nintendo Everything

