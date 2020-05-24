Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock at Target and GameStop – Memorial Day inventory update

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



the coronavirus The pandemic has caused a huge increase in the use of video games as millions continue in their homes. That has made the Nintendo Switch almost impossible to find since at least March, as the pandemic has disrupted the global electronics supply chain and the fact that poor-quality resellers have been using bots to collect what little inventory exists. Oh and the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons It hasn't helped either.

But from the end of April, the Nintendo Switch Lite It slowly but surely returned to many retail shelves, popping up on Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target, and often disappearing just as quickly. We are building stock in stock here at the $ 200 MSRP, but please note prices and availability change frequently. Double check before completing a purchase.

And no, you can't connect this version of the Switch to your TV, that's just the most expensive $ 299 Switch That remains exhausted almost everywhere, although there are signs that the shortage may finally begin to diminish in the summer. But if you need more encouragement to launch into the Lite model, you can read Switch Lite CNET review.

GameStop

Amazon

At this time, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for purchase online for $ 200 from Amazon.

Best Buy

At this time, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for purchase online for $ 200 at Best Buy.

objective

Exhausted



