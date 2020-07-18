Nissan presents its first electric SUV, the Ariya

The vehicle was unveiled during an online event on Wednesday.
The Ariya crossover SUV will become the second Nissan electric vehicle available in the United States. It is larger and more spacious than the Leaf, a compact car, and is similar in design to Nissan's Murano SUV. The most notable difference is the front "mesh" design. Electric cars don't require nearly as much incoming air as gasoline-powered cars, so the front grille is purely a design feature. The Ariya's grill has a large sunken area with a subtle pattern that's supposed to resemble a traditional Japanese kumiko design. It also has a slightly redesigned Nissan logo that lights up.
Inside, the Ariya has a particularly spacious interior thanks to the lack of an engine under the hood. Things that generally affect interior space, such as air conditioning equipment, are located under the hood.
Instead of buttons and switches, most so-called secondary controls, for things like climate control and stereo, are operated via "capacitive touch switches, touch-sensitive icons that light up on the dash.
Ariya's large flat battery is mounted underneath the SUV floor, allowing the vehicle to have a completely flat floor, an arrangement found in several other electric models as well, including the Tesla Model Y.
The electric SUV will be available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and with a choice of two sizes of battery packs. The base model will have a 63 kilowatt-hour battery. With the largest 87-kilowatt-hour package, the Ariya will be able to travel about 300 miles on a load based on testing by the US EPA, according to Nissan. Nissan did not release a range estimate for the SUV with the smallest battery.
The Ariya will be able to go from a stop at 60 miles per hour in about 5 seconds, Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said in an online meeting with reporters. That performance is similar to Nissan's 370Z sports car.