Nissan presents its first electric SUV, the Ariya

The vehicle was unveiled during an online event on Wednesday.

Nissan became one of the first major auto companies to offer a fully electric car when it introduced the Leaf in 2010. At that time, Nissan had big plans. to make a complete alignment of electric vehicles, which the then CEO Carlos Ghosn predicted would represent 10% of the global car market by 2020.
So far, things have not gone well. Last year, electric vehicles accounted for just 2.6% of all cars sold globally, according to the International Energy Agency. In addition to a new and improved Leaf, the only other electric vehicle that Nissan offers widely is the eNV, a plug-in version of the Nissan NV pickup truck, not sold in the US Nissan executives have said the company will go out. with eight new electric vehicles by 2022.

The Ariya crossover SUV will become the second Nissan electric vehicle available in the United States. It is larger and more spacious than the Leaf, a compact car, and is similar in design to Nissan's Murano SUV. The most notable difference is the front "mesh" design. Electric cars don't require nearly as much incoming air as gasoline-powered cars, so the front grille is purely a design feature. The Ariya's grill has a large sunken area with a subtle pattern that's supposed to resemble a traditional Japanese kumiko design. It also has a slightly redesigned Nissan logo that lights up.

The Ariya will have very few knobs and switches inside.

Inside, the Ariya has a particularly spacious interior thanks to the lack of an engine under the hood. Things that generally affect interior space, such as air conditioning equipment, are located under the hood.

Instead of buttons and switches, most so-called secondary controls, for things like climate control and stereo, are operated via "capacitive touch switches, touch-sensitive icons that light up on the dash.

Ariya's large flat battery is mounted underneath the SUV floor, allowing the vehicle to have a completely flat floor, an arrangement found in several other electric models as well, including the Tesla Model Y.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist system will allow drivers to get their hands on the wheel on some roads in certain countries.
The Ariya will be available with Nissan's ProPilot Assist driver assistance technology that enables hands-free driving on the roads of some countries. The hands-free driving technology, which is similar to the systems offered by General Motors and, soon, Ford, will be available in the United States first at the Ariya, a Nissan spokesman said.

The electric SUV will be available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and with a choice of two sizes of battery packs. The base model will have a 63 kilowatt-hour battery. With the largest 87-kilowatt-hour package, the Ariya will be able to travel about 300 miles on a load based on testing by the US EPA, according to Nissan. Nissan did not release a range estimate for the SUV with the smallest battery.

The Ariya will be able to go from a stop at 60 miles per hour in about 5 seconds, Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said in an online meeting with reporters. That performance is similar to Nissan's 370Z sports car.

The Ariya will go on sale in Japan in mid-2021 and in the United States at the end of next year. Prices in the United States will start at around $ 40,000. That's a few thousand dollars less than competitors like the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Tesla Model Y.

