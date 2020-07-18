Nissan presents its first electric SUV, the Ariya





The vehicle was unveiled during an online event on Wednesday.

Nissan became one of the first major auto companies to offer a fully electric car when it introduced the Leaf in 2010. At that time, Nissan had big plans. to make a complete alignment of electric vehicles, which the then CEO Carlos Ghosn predicted would represent 10% of the global car market by 2020.

So far, things have not gone well. Last year, electric vehicles accounted for just 2.6% of all cars sold globally, according to the International Energy Agency. In addition to a new and improved Leaf, the only other electric vehicle that Nissan offers widely is the eNV, a plug-in version of the Nissan NV pickup truck, not sold in the US Nissan executives have said the company will go out. with eight new electric vehicles by 2022.

The Ariya crossover SUV will become the second Nissan electric vehicle available in the United States. It is larger and more spacious than the Leaf, a compact car, and is similar in design to Nissan's Murano SUV. The most notable difference is the front "mesh" design. Electric cars don't require nearly as much incoming air as gasoline-powered cars, so the front grille is purely a design feature. The Ariya's grill has a large sunken area with a subtle pattern that's supposed to resemble a traditional Japanese kumiko design. It also has a slightly redesigned Nissan logo that lights up.