Nissan's response plan will end with 14 models worldwide

Craig Cole / Roadshow



Nissan's long-awaited response plan It came to light on Thursday, and calls for massive changes to the automaker to straighten a ship after years of chasing volume and expansion.

The shared details point to two big changes: fewer models sold and less production capacity. Specifically, Nissan said in its announcement that it will reduce the number of models sold worldwide by 14 nameplates. It is unclear which cars will be on the chopping board, but the bell will eventually ring multiple vehicles.

That does not mean that Nissan has nothing new to come. The strategy will get the company to invest in its most important vehicles, and along with the announcement of the restructuring plan, Nissan has already released a teaser video highlighting the numerous new cars on the way. Include a new Z sports car, Border truck and electric Ariya SUV. Investments will generally focus on C and D segment cars, sports cars and electric vehicles, and 12 new models are planned for the next 18 months.

When it comes to manufacturing, expect Nissan to make big consolidations. Globally, production capacity will decrease by 20% as the automaker reduces bloat and works to drive factory utilization to at least 80%. Basically Nissan has too many underutilized plants today.

The Nissan Rogue is aging, but it's still worth considering.

See all photos



The plan calls for the closure of the Nissan factory in Barcelona, ​​as well as another factory in Indonesia. In North America, Nissan only said the plan will include "consolidating production around the main models." According to Automotive News, citing supplier sources, the company plans to change Murano production from its Mississippi plant to its Tennessee-based crossover plant. There, Nissan would build the Murano along with several other crossovers to increase efficiency, and the Mississippi plant would be free for new investments.

Meanwhile, this specific US plan. USA I would also see Altima Sedan production moves exclusively to the Mississippi plant. Right now, the sedan is built in both Tennessee and Mississippi. On the reported details, a Nissan spokesperson told Roadshow: "Nissan regularly studies a number of potential opportunities to streamline manufacturing operations. We will communicate any changes to our US production plans. As available."

The general theme of the announcement is a total recall of the former CEO, and now an international fugitive, Carlos Ghosn's big plans. Ghosn has long worked to expand Nissan worldwide, while today's announcement appears to plant seeds for more realistic achievement. Nissan will focus solely on North America, Japan and China, while its alliance, Renault and Mitsubishi, will focus on Europe and Oceania.