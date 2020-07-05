NJ government demands national mask requirement amid increased coronavirus cases: "We can't afford to go through hell again"

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called for the United States to have a united stance on how to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, saying the requirement that everyone wear face masks in public should be part of it.

While his state has been recovering after being one of the worst affected by COVID-19 earlier this year, Murphy said a recent increase has been the result of residents returning after visiting places like Myrtle Beach, SC. and Florida that have a higher number of cases. .

"For me, he says we need a national strategy, we are only as strong as our weakest link at the moment," Murphy told NBC News "Meet the Press" Sunday. He said that the masks should be "at the center" of such a strategy.

"Wearing a mask. The virus on the outside is much less lethal than on the inside, but when in doubt, put a mask on when you come out," he said.

New Jersey has seen more than 13,000 COVID-19 confirmed deaths so far, second only to New York.

"I said we went through hell," said Murphy. "We cannot afford to go through hell again."

In discussing the idea of ​​a national mask requirement, Murphy stated that "it has hardly been discussed … absolutely indoors."

Last week, Murphy delayed resumption of dinner at restaurants, leaving owners upset by the preparations and purchases they made when they thought they were restarting their businesses.

The indoor dining room was scheduled to resume on Thursday with 25 percent capacity limits, tables set at least six feet apart, and face masks, among other mitigation measures.

"Listen, we have nothing but sympathy for them," Murphy said, arguing that is why the federal government needs to help states provide assistance to small businesses.

"But the option is if we open up inside … or lose people, we literally lose lives," Murphy said.

"We will get there, I hope. But we are not ready for that."

