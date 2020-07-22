NJ Gym owner who reopened in defiance of state order ignored by court

The New Jersey gym owner who reopened his business in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he is being "hunted by the state" for rejecting a "very clear political agenda." "

Ian Smith promised in May to reopen the training facilities with social distancing measures in place. His plans attracted a crowd of supporters who gathered outside protesting the orders to stay at Murphy's house. Since then, Smith said the health department closed him "summons after summons …" and detained him for contempt of court.

NJ GYM OWNER RECEIVES SUMMITS AFTER REOPENING

"The police force was initially armed against us with appointment after appointment after appointment," he explained. "Then there was the health department, they closed us without anyone entering our building and then … the judicial system imposed the closure and closed our doors."

Smith said he was forced to remove doors from his facilities to gain access, and relocated the training sessions outside.

"It was absurd," he recalled. "We were dragging half the gym outdoors, about 30,000 pounds of equipment every day, and on July 4 we resumed, and now the court is being armed against us again," he said.

"They held us in contempt of court and narrowly escaped that last night."

NJ GYM OPENS AGAIN IN GOVERNMENT LOCK CHALLENGE: "WE WILL NOT STOP"

Smith said he feels he is being "harassed by the state because we are pressing against a very clear political agenda at the moment and we have become a thorn for Governor Murphy."

Defending his decision to reopen in defiance of Murphy, Smith argued that he kept a record of each person who visited the gym, a number that amounted to thousands, and that "so far no cases have been reported and we have kept detailed records that everything the way ".

Despite what he called an "armament of these public organizations," Smith said that he and his partner "are unwilling to back down, we are not going to destroy our lives for a political agenda that has nothing to do with us." .