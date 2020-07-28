NJ hospital guard robbed a patient who died of COVID-19: police officers

A security guard at a New Jersey hospital has been accused of stealing cash and jewelry from three patients, including one who had died of the coronavirus, according to a report.

Danny Rivera, 40, of Jersey City, who works at the Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, was charged with three counts of theft and one count of illegal possession of a weapon, NJ.com reported.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said more than $ 500 in cash and more than $ 10,000 in jewelry had been stolen in the three incidents, which took place on April 28, May 29, and July 15, depending on the medium.

Police recovered part of the proceeds from the burglaries at Rivera's home, Miller said.

"We are fully cooperating with authorities in the recent arrest of a former member of our security staff," hospital spokesman Ron Simoncini told NJ.com.

"Out of respect for the investigation, we cannot comment further, except to say that the fact that an employee steals from patients in our care insults all principles of Hudson Regional Hospital's existence and we deeply regret the incident," he added.