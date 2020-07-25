NJ may close gym that refused to remain closed amid COVID-19: judge

New Jersey may flex its muscle over a gym that has repeatedly defied state coronavirus orders, a judge ruled Friday.

Governor Phil Murphy's administration has the authority to close the business, the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, after it openly failed to comply with the governor's executive order that they remain closed during the pandemic, Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy ruled.

Ian Smith, one of the owners of the South Jersey gym, remained defiant after the loss of the courtroom, posting a video on Facebook that said he would refuse to leave the business premises.

"We don't back down under any circumstances," Smith said as he wore a hat that said "Lions, not sheep" and a T-shirt with the slogan "Get America to Rise Again."

Christopher Arzberger, an attorney representing gym owners, took a more conciliatory tone after the ruling.

The owners are "disappointed that this contempt motion has been granted, however we respect the judge's decision and will take all necessary steps to see if there is an appeal problem here," he said.

Smith drew publicity when the gym reopened on May 18 in direct violation of Murphy's mandate, and appeared on Fox News at the time to call the forced closure a "serious violation of constitutional rights."

The owners said on the gym's Facebook page that the business would operate at 20 percent of capacity, with required face covers and controlled entry temperatures.

But the business received calls every day, as it remained open.

Crowds gathered outside to support the business, some waving American flags, after Smith sued the state in federal court for the right to remain open.

"We understand the concerns of our customers," said Arzberger. "Small businesses have been under fire lately and we want to make sure that all small businesses have a chance to be heard."

