NJ prepares to expel officer seen taunting George Floyd's death

The New Jersey Department of Corrections has begun the process to expel one of its officers who was among a group of white men who mocked George Floyd's death in light of the Black Lives Matters protesters.

The Department tweeted on Thursday that "deportation charges have been brought" against the officer, identified by his union as Joseph DeMarco, as a result of his antics caught on camera on June 8 in Franklin Township.

DeMarco, who had been suspended after the incident, "was placed in non-payment pending a due process hearing as part of the regular procedure for unionized government employees," the department said in its tweet.

It is not clear which man DeMarco is in the video, but viral footage shows a man pretending to kneel on the neck of another lying on the ground while yelling at protesters as they march.

Others stood next to them in the property's yard, adorned with a "thin blue line" flag, showing support for law enforcement, as well as a large "All Lives Matter" sign.

At least one yelled, "If you don't comply, this is what happens," further mocking the death of Floyd, 46, who was caught by a policeman with a knee to his neck while sobbing, "I can't breathe." . . "

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the incident "disgusting" and wrote on Twitter: "I condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms."