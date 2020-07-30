NJ residents will be exempt from New York quarantine if cases increase: Cuomo

ALBANY – New Jersey residents entering New York would be exempt from a 14-day quarantine rule targeting travelers from areas that see spikes in coronavirus cases, even though cases in the state are on the rise, he said. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

Govs' order of June 24. Cuomo, Phil Murphy in New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut require that people from 34 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. spend more than two weeks locked up after entering the three-state area.

But if things get worse in New Jersey, residents will have no restrictions on crossing the Hudson, Cuomo said.

"I don't know how to quarantine New Jersey, they don't fly to New York, they would have to block roads and we are not talking about blockade," he told reporters.

“The quarantine is basically through the airports. That would not apply to Jersey and we are going to keep our fingers crossed and work with them to get the number. "

In the past four days, the Garden State has recorded an increase of nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 that has delayed its reopening plans for indoor activities, such as indoor dining and gym use.

States are added to the quarantine list if their virus data shows a positive test rate greater than 10 per 10,000 residents on a seven-day moving average, or a positivity rate of 10 percent or more in the same period of time.

New Jersey has not met or exceeded those metrics.

"In New Jersey: We are working with them, they are obviously our neighbors, they have been our neighbors during all of this and I hope we can get that number," Cuomo said.

A portion of the Big Apple workforce comes from New Jersey, as residents commute to the five boroughs daily by car, train, or bus.

Passenger data prior to the February 2020 PATH pandemic showed that more than 118,000 passengers departed daily from New Jersey stations, although the daily average passenger declined to 16,900 daily trips in June.

The gloomy directive says that people who come from states with high infection rates, such as Florida, Texas or Arizona, must commit to a two-week period of preventive isolation.

It also requires travelers to complete a form detailing their travel plans, and if they don't comply, they could be subject to a mandatory quarantine order and face fines of up to $ 2,000.

Cuomo has said that "random checks" carried out by state health officials and the Port Authority make up the bulk of the order's police power.