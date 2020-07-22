No, a journalist did not label McEnany a "liar", but Fox followed him anyway.

A version of this article first appeared in the "Trusted Sources" newsletter. You can register for free here.

No, a journalist did not call White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a "liar" at Tuesday's White House press conference.

This is a story that illustrates how quickly some factions in the country come to conclusions to denigrate members of the press.

On Tuesday, some Twitter users accused Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett of muttering into a hot microphone that McEnany is a "liar." That simply wasn't true. As Halkett wrote in a tweet, he actually said to McEnany, after an exchange, "Okay, you don't want to get involved."

If you listen to the audio, it is clear that is what he said. And the official White House transcript of the press conference later quoted her saying that.