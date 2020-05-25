No, Bayonetta 3 has not been canceled, Platinum Hideki Kamiya insists • newsdio

I have good news, Bayonetta fans. Despite the radio silence since the third exclusive Nintendo Switch installment of the fascinating franchise was revealed in 2017, developer Platinum Games insists the game is still in development.

"I'm on Twitter, so I see a lot of comments every day," Kamiya told our friends at VGC. "I am happy that there is still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend that I am seeing, which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been canceled."

"I want you to take any concerns you have that way and throw it out the window right away because we are still working hard and it has not been canceled in any way. Wait for it!"

So while there is still no idea when we will finally get our hands on Bayonetta 3, don't panic, it definitely has not been canceled.

In related news, Platinum Games recently delayed the physical release of its superhero action flirtation The Wonderful 101: Remastered due to coronavirus-related shipping and distribution issues. However, the digital launch went as originally planned, and was available for download on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on May 19 in North America and May 22 in Europe.

Platinum Games' crowdfunding campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered ended its £ 38,000 ($ 50K) Kickstarter with a grand total of ¥ 235,320,528, that's a whopping £ 1.7 million ($ 2.2m). The Kickstarter campaign was so successful that it smashed its £ 1.16 million ($ 1.5 million) target in a matter of hours, prompting Platinum Games to add even more targets early in the campaign.