No benefit of 3 commonly used medications in MS fatigue







A new placebo-controlled trial has shown no benefit over placebo for three different drugs commonly used to treat fatigue in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The TRIUMPHANT study found no difference between the effects of amantadine, modafinil, methylphenidate, and placebo on the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS) in a study involving 141 patients with multiple sclerosis.

There was also no difference between any of the medications and placebo in any of the pre-planned subgroups that included different Expanded Disability Status Scale scores, depressive scores, use of disease-modifying therapy, or type of MS (recurrent-remitting or progressive).

The research was presented on AAN.com as part of the American Academy of Neurology of America 2020.

"These three drugs are very commonly used for MS fatigue by neurologists, psychiatrists, and primary care physicians, but they did not appear to be better than placebo. All were associated with increased side effects compared to placebo, including with short-term medications. term use, "lead researcher Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, told Medscape Medical News.

However, in a post-hoc analysis there was an improvement in daytime sleepiness with two of the drugs: methylphenidate and modafinil.

"These two agents reduced daytime sleepiness in patients with high daytime sleepiness scores at the start of the study, with a difference of approximately 4 points versus placebo, which was significant. But since this was not a previously planned analysis, we must be cautious in its interpretation, "said Nourbakhsh. "However, this finding may not be too surprising since these two drugs are licensed as stimulants for use in narcolepsy patients with excessive daytime sleepiness," he added.

"Our recommendations are that since amantadine was no better than placebo in any subgroup, its use should be discouraged in MS fatigue," said Nourbakhsh. "Modafinil and methylphenidate are possibly considered for MS patients with excessive daytime sleepiness, but this really should be confirmed in later studies."

Fatigue is a common and debilitating symptom of MS, occurring in approximately 70% to 80% of MS patients. There is no approved pharmacological treatment. However, non-drug therapies have shown some success: Studies of exercise and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have shown that they can be effective without causing side effects, Nourbakhsh noted. "Then we should have patients test exercise and CBT before jumping on medication."

Nourbakhsh said he was disappointed with the study results but was not terribly surprised. "We use these three drugs frequently in the clinic and we haven't seen great benefits, so we wondered if they really were effective."

He said the trial was adequately fueled and the question has been answered.

"These are valuable results: hopefully they will encourage doctors to think twice before prescribing these drugs that could be harmful and have no clear benefit," Nourbakhsh concluded.

For the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, four-sequence, four-period crossover trial, 141 MS and fatigue patients received oral amantadine twice daily (maximum 200 mg / day), modafinil (maximum 200 mg / day), methylphenidate (maximum 20 mg / day) or placebo, each administered for up to 6 weeks with a 2-week wash between each medication.

The patients had a mean baseline MFIS score of 51.3 and were randomly assigned to one of the four drug delivery sequences. Data from 136 participants was available for analysis of the primary outcome (change in MFIS score), and 111 participants completed all four medication periods.

In the intention-to-treat analysis, the least squares means of the total MFIS scores at the maximum tolerated dose were as follows: 40.7 with placebo, 41.2 with amantadine, 39.0 with modafinil and 38.7 with methylphenidate (P = .20 for the overall effect of medication; P> .05 for all pairwise comparisons).

"All medications and placebo reduced the MS fatigue score by 10-12 points from baseline, so there was a fairly substantial placebo effect," said Nourbakhsh.

There were no statistically significant differences in the MFIS physical and cognitive subscales and quality of life measures between any of the study drugs and placebo.

All three medications were associated with increased adverse effects versus placebo.

Nourbakhsh says he is hopeful that this negative study may stimulate new research on new targets and medications for MS fatigue.

His group recently conducted a pilot study of IV ketamine in MS fatigue with some encouraging results, but emphasized that it needs to be tested in a larger study before its use in clinical practice can be recommended.

"While an intravenous medication is not ideal, the effect appeared to be quite long-lasting, with a difference still apparent at 28 days, so perhaps it could be dosed once a month, which could be feasible," he said.

Commenting on the TRIUMPHANT study for Medscape Medical News, Jeff Cohen, MD, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, said: "Fatigue is a common, often disabling, symptom of MS. It is poorly understood and probably encompasses several mechanisms. Currently not There is generally effective treatment for MS-related fatigue. "

"These results are not surprising and confirm previous studies," said Cohen. "Although these drugs have no benefit for patients as a group, they are occasionally useful for individual patients, so they are often empirically tested."

"It is also important to address any factors other than MS that may be causing or contributing to fatigue, for example, sleep disruption, medication side effects, depression and other medical conditions such as anemia or hypothyroidism," he added.

Nourbakhsh has reported that he received personal compensation for consulting, serving on a scientific advisory board, speaking or other activities for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

