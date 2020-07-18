No Canada: Blue Jays can't play in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) – The Blue Jays will not play their home games in Toronto this year because the Canadian government does not believe it is safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday that the federal government had denied the Blue Jays' request to play at the Rogers Center, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press before the announcement.

Municipal and provincial governments gave the team permission to play at their local stadium and were awaiting approval from the Canadian federal government. The other 29 Major League Baseball teams plan to play at their local baseball stadiums, without spectators, when the pandemic-shortened 60-game season begins on July 23.

Mendicino told AP that frequent travel to the US, where COVID-19 cases are emerging, was the biggest problem.

"There were serious risks if we continued with the MLB and Jays' regular season proposal and therefore concluded that it was not in the national interest," Mendicino said. "I understand that some people will be disappointed, but this decision cannot be made as a fanatic. It is made in the name of the health and safety of Canadians."

The Blue Jays were informed via phone call. The team's alternative home gaming site is its training center in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots. The players have said they preferred to play in Toronto, and the team said it is in the process of finalizing a local location for the season.

"From the beginning of discussions with league officials and the government, the safety of the community at large, our fans, and the team have remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club fully respects the decision. of the federal government, "said Blue Jays president Mark. Shapiro said in a statement.

"Although our team will not be playing at home at the Rogers Center this summer, our players will hit the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. We cannot wait until the day comes when we can play against our fans back on Canadian soil. ”

The Blue Jays are slated to start the season on July 24 at Tampa Bay. Their first game was set for five days later against Washington.

Mendicino said the government is open to considering future restart plans for the postseason should the risk of transmission of the virus decrease.

"We are committed to maintaining an open line of communication with both MLB and the Toronto Blue Jays and, in due course, we will re-evaluate," he said.

MLB needed an exemption from the requirement that anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The border between the United States and Canada remains closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21.

"In Canada you have seen us flatten the curve. You have seen that the cases have decreased significantly and that is largely due to the sacrifices that Canadians have made. We cannot take a step back," said Mendicino.

"We believe this is the right decision and is backed by the evidence and advice of our health experts. And fans who still want to watch baseball will be able to watch the broadcast, only from a different location. "

The NHL received a waiver for its season restart, but that was a much simpler case because games are restricted to two centers: Edmonton and Toronto.

The Blue Jays received a waiver for the summer camp, during which the players agreed to isolate themselves at the hotel attached to the Rogers Center and create a quarantine environment. Players cannot leave the stadium or hotel, and violators face fines of up to $ 750,000 Canadians ($ 551,000 US) and up to six months in jail.

Toronto Mayor John Tory lobbied the federal government to approve the plan, but said Saturday he understands the decision given the situation in the United States.

Dr. Andrew Morris, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and medical director of the Antimicrobial Management Program at the Sinai-University Health Network, said the city and province were wrong to push for games to be played in Canada.

"It is very clear that having people who come from the US repeatedly is not the right thing to do," Morris said. “This should have been due to a decision made in Toronto or by the province. It's a little disappointing that it had to be done in Ottawa. "