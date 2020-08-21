no-country-is-safe-from-the-covid-19-economic-threat

A version of this story first appeared in Newsdio Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

London (Newsdio Business) As Covid-19 cases spiked across the Sun Belt in the United States this summer, American investors looked wistfully abroad, where governments had been more effective in containing the virus and countries seemed set for a stronger economic comeback.

But another surge of infections in Europe is now hitting recovery efforts on the continent, indicating how quickly fortunes can change during a pandemic.

What’s happening: The eurozone experienced weaker growth across the private sector in August, per the latest reading of IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, which is an important gauge of economic health. The loss of momentum was a direct result of lower spending, as manufacturing production picked up.

Spain, France, Greece and Germany are among the countries that have seen worrying increases in new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting new mask rules and fears of fresh lockdowns.

The recovery isn’t just stuttering in Europe. In Australia —which reimposed a quarantine covering Melbourne, its second largest city, in July — business activity fell back into decline this month, per IHS Markit.