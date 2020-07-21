No members of coronavirus task force currently expected at Trump briefing

A group of nurses protest outside Downing Street demanding a pay raise, effective protection against Covid-19, and highlighting a disproportionately higher death rate among ethnic minority groups on June 3 in London. Chris J. Ratcliffe / Getty Images

British public sector workers are receiving a pay raise in recognition of their work during the pandemic, but nurses are not included.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it will grant higher than inflation wage increases to 900,000 public workers, including teachers, police officers, doctors and dentists, and senior public officials.

Teachers will get the biggest increase at 3.1%, while doctors can expect a 2.8% increase, the government said. He added that the two groups will obtain the largest salary increases in recognition of "their efforts on the front line during the battle against COVID-19."

In the announcement, the government said nurses and other health workers are excluded from the pay increases, because their wages have already been increased under a three-year agreement agreed in 2018. That argument did not sit well with the nurses. and its supporters.

Laura Duffell, a midwife nurse at King's College Hospital in London, said she and her colleagues were shocked by Tuesday's announcement that nurses will not be included in the pay increases. "In any case, we thought we would be at the top of the list," he said. "You can feel the severe disappointment … it's almost showing us that we are not as appreciated as we expected."

Earlier this month, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), a nurses' union, sent an open letter to UK chief treasurer Rishi Sunak demanding more money for nurses. He said the agreement agreed in 2018 was "a start after years of wage limits and freezes, but it did not restore the lost value over a longer period." Now more must be done.

Many nurses and their supporters. She complained in Twitter about the government encouraging the public to applaud health workers every Thursday during the peak of the pandemic, but without delivering a real pay raise.

"The applause that is still being referred to as a show of appreciation for nurses on the NHS. I think it has now almost left a really bitter taste in people's mouths," Duffell said. She added:

"It's almost like, well, that's what you deserve, you know, here's a good round of applause. That's obviously going to put food on your table. It's going to make up for the fact that you're going to the food banks and it's going to make up for the fact that you work 90 hours a week when you really don't get paid to do it. That will make up, you know, all the trauma you've suffered in the last three months of seeing several people perish in the space of a shift. "

Nurses' salaries start below £ 25,000 ($ 30,000) a year in the UK. That is around £ 5,000 ($ 6,000) below the country's average salary. With more experience, the pay for most can run to around £ 37,000 a year.

"The applause and kind words were a short-term moral boost for many health workers, but now is the time to start these salary discussions without delay," the union said in the letter.

The union added that low pay is an important reason for many to leave the profession. Last week, the RCN released a survey saying 36% of nurses are considering quitting, a jump from 27% last year.

The union said of those planning to leave, 61% said pay is a factor, while 44% said they considered quitting because of the way they were treated during the pandemic.

The UK cannot afford to lose nurses – there are currently around 40,000 nursing vacancies in England alone.