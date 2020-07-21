No members of White House coronavirus task force currently expected at Trump briefing

After Trump largely adopted a strategy of ignoring the pandemic in recent weeks, as his poll numbers continued to decline, he announced Monday that he would resume the resumption of public briefings after suspending them in April and declaring them a loss of weather. Trump is expected to hold these briefings several times a week, but not daily, as he was earlier this year.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that he and Dr. Deborah Birx have not yet been told if they will attend 5 p.m. Tuesday. ET briefing at the White House.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Tuesday that details on who will attend the briefing are still being resolved.
"They are still finding out," Adams said during an appearance on "CBS This Morning" when asked if he, Fauci and Birx will attend the briefing.
"I know that as they resume, we will be there in our different roles. As people know, I am a strong advocate of making sure that we are promoting awareness of the impact [of Covid-19] on communities of color, particularly African Americans and particularly Hispanic, "Adams told CBS.