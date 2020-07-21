After Trump largely adopted a strategy of ignoring the pandemic in recent weeks, as his poll numbers continued to decline, he announced Monday that he would resume the resumption of public briefings after suspending them in April and declaring them a loss of weather. Trump is expected to hold these briefings several times a week, but not daily, as he was earlier this year.

There is still an internal split over whether Trump should take the stage, and some attendees remind others how hard they fought to convince Trump to end briefings after the disastrous April when he suggested sunlight and disinfectant ingestion. They could help cure the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that he and Dr. Deborah Birx have not yet been told if they will attend 5 p.m. Tuesday. ET briefing at the White House.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Tuesday that details on who will attend the briefing are still being resolved.