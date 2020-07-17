No, NASA did not create a 13th zodiac sign





However, they blog on Tumblr to set the record straight. Repeatedly.

On NASA's official Tumblr page, the space agency shut down rumors that it had drastically changed the astrological calendar so that the star signs were scrapped. Social media users have widely shared graphics claiming that NASA was responsible for adding Ophiuchus, a new zodiac number 13, to the traditional 12-sign line.

Deception has resurfaced several times in the past decade. The NASA blog post was originally written in 2016 when rumors of a zodiac jolt turned around at the time, but the agency shared it this week to connect the rest of the internet.

NASA did not "create" this zodiac sign. Ophiuchus is one of the 13 main constellations of the zodiac, according to the ancient Babylonians. The Babylonians left it out of the zodiac because they followed the 12-month calendar and assigned the other 12 constellations, or signs of the zodiac, to different months. Ophiuchus did not make the cut, NASA wrote on Tumblr.

Another more obvious point that the agency had to make in its publication: NASA does not study astrology. That is pseudoscience, which means that its principles are not rooted, not that it has prevented thousands of years of Earth's inhabitants from turning to the stars to dictate their future. But the western zodiac is based on very real constellations, the forms of which inspired the ancient Greeks to develop mythology around them. Early astrologers assigned meanings to each of the 12 zodiac symbols believed to report the temperament of people born within the duration of each sign. However, there is no scientific basis for what each zodiac means. NASA scientists are astronomers who study space and astral bodies, including stars. The agency does no He presides over the astrological calendar, but has observed how the positions of the constellations have changed since the Babylonians divided the zodiac 3,000 years ago. Here is NASA's explanation: "The constellations are of different sizes and shapes, so the sun spends different periods of time with each one. The line from Earth through the sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but points to Scorpius for only 7 days. For making an orderly combination with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12. They then assigned each of those 12 constellations the same amount of time. " So don't blame NASA if you suddenly doubt your lifelong star sign. Blame the Babylonians for neglecting Ophiuchus in the first place.





