No new cases of coronavirus reported in Lake of the Ozarks partygoers, says health official

There have been no new cases from the novel. coronavirus among the hundreds who ignored social distancing guidelines and attended pool parties in Missouri & # 39; s Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, a state health official said this week.

The videos and photos showing hundreds of partygoers prompted state health officials to express concern that the large gatherings would lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Those who attended were urged self-quarantine and get tested, while St. Louis County officials – Lake of the Ozarks is a popular getaway for people living in St. Louis – He later issued a travel notice.

Later, a Missouri man who spent time in one of the pool bars over the holiday weekend it was found to be positive for the new virus, potentially exposing hundreds of others. But on Wednesday, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said state health officials are unaware of any additional cases related to pool parties.

"The answer that we know of is no," Williams said Wednesday during Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's daily news conference, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, expressed cautious optimism and noted that officials "will give him a couple more days" to see if holiday-related infections emerge in the pool, he said during the briefing.

Overall, state hospitalizations for the virus have decreased by more than 40 percent in recent weeks, while the number of positive cases in the state has also decreased, Parson said during the briefing, according to the newspaper.

"Our hospitals are not overwhelmed. Our positivity rate continues to decline. People are recovering and we are moving forward, ”he said.

To date, the Show-Me state has reported more than 13,700 cases of the new virus and nearly 800 virus-related deaths, According to official estimates.