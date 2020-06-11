No new coronavirus cases after infected stylists saw 140 clients







All clients and stylists wore facial covers, and the salon had established other measures, such as social distancing of chairs and staggered appointments, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this week.

Of the 140 clients and seven potentially exposed coworkers, 46 took tests that were negative. All the others were quarantined during the coronavirus incubation period. The 14-day incubation period has passed with no new infections linked to the salon, county health officials said.

During quarantine, county health officials called those who were not tested twice a day to ask if they had symptoms related to Covid-19, said Kathryn Wall, spokeswoman for the Springfield-Green County Health Department.