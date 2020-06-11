No new coronavirus cases after infected stylists saw 140 clients

Of the 140 clients and seven potentially exposed coworkers, 46 took tests that were negative. All the others were quarantined during the coronavirus incubation period. The 14-day incubation period has passed with no new infections linked to the salon, county health officials said.
During quarantine, county health officials called those who were not tested twice a day to ask if they had symptoms related to Covid-19, said Kathryn Wall, spokeswoman for the Springfield-Green County Health Department.
County health officials said the results were encouraging and said they are investigating the case for information on how to stop the spread and help with efforts in future investigations.
"This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent Covid-19," said Clay Goddard, county health director. "We are taking a closer look at the details of these exposures, including what types of face covers were used and what other precautions were taken to achieve this encouraging result."
One stylist had worked with 56 clients in the salon, while the second had seen 84 clients and seven coworkers. They went to the classroom for about eight days and finished on May 20.
The salon kept impeccable records that made contact tracing possible, Goddard said. But he warned of the risks of overwhelming resources in such incidents.
"We can't have many more of these," he said last month. "We cannot make this a regular habit or our capacities as a community will be strained."
In a statement, Great Clips said it appreciated the results.