No retro: new park of the new generation of Rangers with a classic touch

There are a series of tall brick arches along an esplanade reminiscent of its old stadium and asymmetrical walls in the new home of the Texas Rangers. Still, Globe Life Field is not a retro stadium.

When fans can finally go there for the games, they just have to look up and look around, to see that, after walking through the large shaded doorways like porches to enter.

Those 223 clear panels on the retractable roof and window walls let in plenty of natural light. Divided seating levels, both on the lower and upper decks, offer full views of the countryside from spacious lobbies.

"Our stated goal from the beginning was to make the first ballpark for the next generation," said Bryan Trubey, HKS executive vice president who oversees sports practice for the Dallas-based architecture firm that designed the $ 1.2k facility. millions. "We did not want to make a retro stadium. That has been done, with some incremental changes over time. "

Old baseball stadiums don't have huge video boards that rise high above right field, like Globe Life Field's which is about 40 feet into the field of play and is surely a potential target for a long home run. Joey Gallo, although his first did not. Don't hit it.

"It is a very beautiful stadium," Gallo said before becoming the first player to hit the new spot when he made a deep drive down the right-field line. "I assumed it would be a pitcher park … You can see midfield and the gaps are going to play very, very deep."

Then there are those country-level luxury suites and clubs, behind home plate, and then they stretch both ways past the shelters.

Those suites are similar to field-level seating at the HKS-designed AT&T Stadium, a new concept when the NFL Dallas Cowboys home opened in 2009. That stadium has its own large video board that spans over a 60-yard stretch of field. .

"The goal here was to do something that really defined, like AT&T did for the NFL (stadiums), and a big part of that is the fan environment," said Trubey, who a colleague once told the Cowboys Las country suites were never going to work.

HKS also designed Miller Park in Milwaukee, and was the architect of the local NFL stadiums for the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, and the new Los Angeles stadium that will soon open, where the Rams and Chargers will play.

When the Vikings Stadium opened in 2016, the roof of the colossal venue was the first to be covered by HKS only with transparent material known as ETFE, the same that is incorporated into the world's largest single-panel retractable roof that is above the Ranger Camp. The new stadium in Los Angeles will have open sides and a fixed ETFE roof.

At Globe Life Field, the roof provides relief from the Texas heat, such as when the Rangers finally opened their delayed pandemic season with their first game last Friday night, nearly four months after they expected to play their first opening game of the season there. It was 94 degrees outside on the first pitch, but a nice 72 at the stadium.

While having a roof was a big reason for the Rangers to cross paths after 26 seasons, Trubey said the goal was not for the new stadium to be just the roof, but the architecture and transparency of the building.

Limestone, brick, and steel were prominently used in construction, with those materials sourced from Texas and providing a true feel for the Lone Star State, along with those entrances that resemble large-scale porticos and a Smooth transition from outside to inside, even when the roof is closed.

"Intentionally designed to look like this stadium could only be in Texas," said Trubey.

When fans come in, they'll be able to see the entire field and all the way to the other corner of the stadium, about a quarter of a mile away. There's a sense of openness even when the roof is closed and all the seats, about 40,300 of them, are closer relative to the field than the old stadium.

"Transparency, that's the only gift you inherently get with old stadiums," said Trubey. “As much as we didn't want to be a retro stadium, there were things we wanted to emulate from the original old stadiums. They were very open. "

There is also a porch well above left field, an area with oversized rocking chairs that has a spectacular view of the field and the entire stadium.

While no fan has been able to watch a game from there, some players have. A day after winning the first game of the season, Lance Lynn joined fellow starters Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles while enjoying a pair of innings from that position.