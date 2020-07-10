No screaming please: Japan's amusement parks issue new Covid-19 guidelines

(CNN) – Thrill seekers in Japan will soon be able to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again now that amusement parks across the country are reopening.

But there is one request that they might have trouble with: not yelling.

With Japan lifting the state of emergency this week, a group of large theme park operators have introduced a series of guidelines on how to ensure the safety of guests and staff against Covid-19.

Theme parks in Japan have issued guidelines suggesting that visitors keep quiet and wear masks while traveling, making scenes like this a thing of the past. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images AsiaPac / Getty Images

It is expected that many of the articles recommend more disinfection measures, regular controls of body temperature and the use of masks, while emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But some items will probably surprise visitors. Namely, a suggestion that theme parks encourage visitors to ride outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, to avoid yelling or cheering – a difficult question, given the nature of some of the country's rides.

The guidelines also say that if some employees find it difficult to wear masks due to the nature of their work, for example, artists, such as haunted house staff, should be kept at least a meter away from visitors.

Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park on May 17, 2020 in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images AsiaPac / Getty Images

Customer service can also be compromised, be aware of the guidelines as conversations should be as short as possible.

"As a new style of customer service, even when wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiling eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors," says one of the suggestions.

The guidelines were issued by the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, which are comprised of more than 30 leading amusement park operators in Japan, including Oriental Land Company (operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea) and Universal Studios Japan.

Legoland Japan, in Nagoya, reopened to visitors on May 23, 2020. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images AsiaPac / Getty Images

In addition to the published guidelines, some amusement parks have implemented their own rules.

Fuji-Q Highland, a theme park at the foot of Fuji Mountain that is famous for its haunted house experience, only opens its outdoor attractions and only allows entry to visitors living in Yamanashi, Nagano, Niigata prefectures and Shizuoka.

The main theme parks in Japan have been closed since February to combat the spread of Covid-19. Although some Japanese theme parks are beginning to welcome guests again, Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Japan have yet to announce reopening dates.

CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki contributed to this report.