No sign that Trump has a pandemic plan despite chilling warnings from top administration doctors

Senior administration officials in recent days have repeatedly delivered information and warnings that directly contradict Trump's optimistic messages about the virus: "We will eliminate it, we will overcome it, and it will be soon."

Dr. Deborah Birx issued a series of staggering warnings about CNN's "State of the Union" five months after a pandemic the president once said was not a threat to Americans, but has now killed more than 150,000 of them.

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extremely widespread. It is in rural areas as equal urban areas," Dana Bash of CNN Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told Dana Bash.

Birx even suggested that some Americans in multi-generational families should start wearing masks at home and assume they already have the disease. She did not reject a warning from former Federal Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that there could be 300,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the year, saying, "Anything is possible."

"For everyone who lives in a rural area, you are neither immune nor protected against this virus," said Birx. His comments came after his colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told a House committee on Friday that it was "not clear" how long the crisis will last. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Americans to prepare for an average of 1,000 deaths per day over the next 30 days.

And while there are some signs that infections have stagnated in the solar belt states for the past week, albeit at high levels, Birx's words suggest new epicenters are looming, a situation hardly consistent with Trump's description of the "embers" of infection. The president is optimistic about the next vaccine, although experts say it could still be months away, and boasts of advances in therapy and the construction of thousands of fans. But the horrifying statistics of the pandemic are relentless with the deaths of 1,000 Americans almost every day. And the administration's response seems, as it has from the outset, below the scale necessary to overcome the worst public health crisis in 100 years.

& # 39; Suppose you are infected & # 39;

With a vaccine still missing, Birx also warned that too many Americans were not taking the virus seriously enough, in another jarring disconnect from the president's messages.

"Across the United States right now, people are on the move … as I traveled across the country, I saw the entire United States move. I think it's our job, as public health officials, to be able to send a message to every American It says, if you have chosen to go on vacation to a hot spot, you really need to go back and protect people with comorbidities and assume that you are infected. "

Despite the worsening crisis, there are no signs of a new management approach, or evidence of an effort to establish the national mass testing and tracking program that experts say is necessary to finally manage the crisis.

But surprisingly, Birx said the administration had already re-examined its approach.

"I think the federal government was restarted about five or six weeks ago when we saw this start happening across the South," he told Bash.

At the start of a tough six-week period that saw the virus surge in Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states that Trump pushed for to open up before the pathogen was under control, said Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the coronavirus working group. in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that the United States is "winning the fight" and that "there is no 'second wave'."

Birx has faced criticism for over-complying with the administration's policy line rather than following the science to which it leads.

Birx fought back in the "State of the Union" after Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said she had no confidence in the veteran public health official because he was a person appointed by a president who was spreading disinformation. .

"I have never been called Pollyannish or unscientific or non-data based," said Birx in "State of the Union."

Birx contradicted the president's call for schools to open everywhere, saying that where there are a lot of cases and an active active community, where people should not go to bars or have parties at home, they should "learn remotely in this time so that we can get this epidemic under control. "

Another senior administration official involved in fighting the pandemic, Test Czar Adm. Brett Giroir, contradicted the president's new promotion of hydroxychloroquine last week as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

"Right now, there have been five randomized, placebo-controlled, controlled trials that show no benefit for hydroxychloroquine," Giroir said on "Meet the Press" on NBC News.

"I think most doctors and prescribers are evidence-based and not influenced by whatever is on Twitter or anything else," he said. "And the evidence simply does not show that hydroxychloroquine is effective at this time."

Trump's disconnect in the crisis

Far from showing that he understands the depths of the calamity and has a plan to address it, Trump spent the weekend spreading lies and misinformation between two trips to his Virginia golf course, underscoring yet again how he has refused to take the leadership role. what would have been expected of a traditional president during a serious national crisis.

Again he falsely claimed that the only reason there are more cases of the virus is because the United States is doing new tests. He gloated over "Greater China virus outbreaks" in countries where the reopens have caused viral spikes and where leaders did a better job of smothering the virus than in the United States. Trump also falsely claimed that the media did not report such access points worldwide.

The president also launched a new attack on Fauci, who said last week that the reason Europe improved on containing the initial pandemic was because it shut down much more of its economy than the president allowed in the United States.

Trump's tweets followed a report from Vanity Fair last week that Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, worked on a secret national evidence plan last spring before the approach was rejected, as reported by Political reasons in favor of placing the responsibility for the fight The virus on individual governors. Since then, tens of thousands of Americans have died, and experts say there is still not enough evidence to flatten the virus infection curve. Many test results are coming back too slowly to be of any use in controlling the spread of the disease. The White House says the premise of the article is wrong and misstates the facts.

Deadlock in stimulus talks

Hopes that a new coronavirus stimulus program may soon rescue millions of Americans who depend on federal unemployment payments to pay for food and rent were dashed when both sides in the talks deepened on Sunday.

Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will meet for further talks on Monday.

Pelosi rejected the administration's argument that the $ 600 unemployment benefit was preventing Americans from returning to work, but did not specifically say it was a deciding factor.

"The $ 600 is essential. It is essential for America's working families. And, once again, patronizing, disrespecting their motivation is so surprising … how insistent Republicans are about a working family and its $ 600 and how arrogant it's about other money that's coming out, "said the speaker.

Mnuchin argued that the White House had proposed a one-week extension of unemployment benefits of $ 600 as negotiations continued, but that Democrats had rejected it. Without giving details, the Treasury secretary also said he and Meadows made "three or four" other offers to Democrats to deal with rising unemployment.

Unemployment "should be linked to some percentage of wages, the fact that we had a fixed number was just a matter of emergency," said Mnuchin. "There are cases where people get overpaid, there are cases where people are underpaid. The problem is that we have to come to an agreement to extend this," Mnuchin told ABC News "This week."

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that while "good progress" was made in talks between the White House and Democrats, they are "still not close" to a deal.

That's not very reassuring for struggling Americans whose unemployment assistance expired last week.