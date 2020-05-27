No straight roads delayed until summer due to pandemic-related issues

Metronomik announced that There are no straight roads it has now been delayed to "later in the summer" instead of launching on June 30 (via PlayStation LifeStyle).

Director Wan Hazmer broke the news in a video posted on Facebook. "According to recent information, due to the complications that arose from the global pandemic we are facing today, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to delay the game's release until later in the summer," he explained.

Although There are no straight roads It will appear on the list with a release date of August 31 in various retailers, which is not actually when the game will be released. This is a "placeholder date," Hazmer said, and once the developer fixes these issues, it will announce an update on the state of the game.

There are no straight roads is a technicolor musical action game, which follows two musicians from indie rock bands, Mayday and Zuke, who are fighting against the EDM NSR empire for their homogenizing influence in the music industry. "While No Straight Roads is not a rhythmic action game, listening to music can be critical to mastering combat," Hazmer said earlier this year. "This means that while enemies attack to the beat, players can attack, stop, jump, and move freely in action-packed third-person combat, while listening to signals to dodge enemy attacks."

There are no straight roads launches for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One in summer.