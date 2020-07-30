No, the trend of Instagram & # 39; challenge accepted & # 39; did not originate in Turkey

The "challenge" was the empowerment of women then.
Then came the mockers, who criticized the posts as a pointless and distracting act at a time when causes of social justice compete for oxygen.
Then the "challenge" changed shape again. Some claimed that the campaign began in Turkey with a noble purpose that was diluted when it reached the United States.
Now, there is another turn.
Instagram's "accepted challenge" trend has gone from being harmless to deaf and back again more than a few times this week. But this is true: it did not originate in Turkey as an awareness campaign on violence against women there.
According to Instagram, this "challenge accepted" iteration, in which women share black and white photos of themselves as a sign of support for other women, began in Brazil.
How it apparently started
At first, American Instagram users, or at least most of the celebrities who participated, did not reference Turkey in their captions for the challenge. The motive behind the photos was not immediately clear, although most users captioned the images with the #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag and messages of support for the women who nominated them.
How Really it started
But the current trend doesn't seem to be connected to that.
It seems that the challenge was empowering women all the time.
Turkish Instagrammers used the hashtag # İstanbulSözleşmesiYaşatır, which refers to the Istanbul Convention, the Council of Europe's human rights treaty to prevent domestic violence against women.
Turkey is considering withdrawing from the convention, which has sparked massive protests in the country.
Instagram told CNN that the Turkish movement did not appear to be related to the latest trend based on its analysis. Melek Önder of We Will Stop Femicide Platform, a Turkish group that tracks the murders of women in the country, confirmed to CNN that the trend originated in Brazil, not Turkey.
Either way, awareness is created
Even if the challenge did not originate as a plea for justice for Turkish women murdered in the country this year, global awareness of violence against women there has increased.