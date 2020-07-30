No, the trend of Instagram & # 39; challenge accepted & # 39; did not originate in Turkey

The "challenge" was the empowerment of women then.

Then came the mockers, who criticized the posts as a pointless and distracting act at a time when causes of social justice compete for oxygen.

Then the "challenge" changed shape again. Some claimed that the campaign began in Turkey with a noble purpose that was diluted when it reached the United States.

Now, there is another turn.

Instagram's "accepted challenge" trend has gone from being harmless to deaf and back again more than a few times this week. But this is true: it did not originate in Turkey as an awareness campaign on violence against women there.

According to Instagram, this "challenge accepted" iteration, in which women share black and white photos of themselves as a sign of support for other women, began in Brazil.

How it apparently started

At first, American Instagram users, or at least most of the celebrities who participated, did not reference Turkey in their captions for the challenge. The motive behind the photos was not immediately clear, although most users captioned the images with the #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag and messages of support for the women who nominated them.

Then users began to claim that the trend was created in Turkey to denounce the murders of women in the country. Recently, the murder of 27-year-old university student Pinar Gültekin, for which her ex-boyfriend was arrested, mobilized hundreds of Turkish women to protest violence against women by men.

How Really it started

But the current trend doesn't seem to be connected to that.

The first post related to this "cycle" of the hashtag was published more than a week ago, an Instagram spokesperson told CNN. The #WomenSupportingWomen challenge gained momentum in Brazil in part of a July 17 post by Ana Paula Padrão, a Brazilian journalist.

It seems that the challenge was empowering women all the time.

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz confirmed for the first time The trend was not created in Turkey.

Turkish Instagrammers used the hashtag # İstanbulSözleşmesiYaşatır, which refers to the Istanbul Convention, the Council of Europe's human rights treaty to prevent domestic violence against women.

Turkey is considering withdrawing from the convention, which has sparked massive protests in the country.

Instagram told CNN that the Turkish movement did not appear to be related to the latest trend based on its analysis. Melek Önder of We Will Stop Femicide Platform, a Turkish group that tracks the murders of women in the country, confirmed to CNN that the trend originated in Brazil, not Turkey.

Either way, awareness is created

Even if the challenge did not originate as a plea for justice for Turkish women murdered in the country this year, global awareness of violence against women there has increased.

Concerns about domestic violence have increased during the pandemic, when couples are encouraged to isolate themselves, which could increase the likelihood of violence. The same concerns also affect Turkey: in June, at least 27 women were killed in the country, according to the We Stop Stop Femicide platform.

The group began reporting killings of women after the Turkish government stopped counting them in 2009, NPR reported in 2019.

The We Stop Stop Femicide platform is also working to encourage the implementation of the Istanbul Convention, which Turkey is now considering withdrawing. The agreement urges countries to establish equal rights for women residents and enact laws to prevent violence against them.