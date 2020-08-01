Noah Syndergaard de Mets, J.T. Ginn rehabbing together

The present and future of the Mets are working together.

As they both rehabilitate from surgery Tommy John, Noah Syndergaard and second-round pick J.T. Ginn was seen throwing herself lightly into an Instagram video that Syndergaard posted from Florida.

"Thanks to everyone at @cresseysportsperformance and @csp_phystherapy for getting the young gun @ jtginn3 and me so far," he wrote. "Four and a half months go by fast when the world is on fire."

Syndergaard, 27, underwent surgery on March 27. Ginn was taken with the 52nd pick in the draft. He was considered a first-round talent before needing reconstructive elbow surgery in March and signed for $ 2.9 million, well above the slot value.