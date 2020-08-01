"Nobody likes me," Trump complains, as even his allies fade away.

"Nobody likes me," he said, confused by how health experts in his administration could be praised as he is accused of ignoring and denying the raging public health crisis.

That is an answer.

By Friday, the president's blunt assessment of his own popularity seemed to have manifested itself in a litany of other ways:

Even his strongest Republican allies flatly rejected his suggestion that the November vote be delayed, some actually laughed at what, in most cases, was a serious (albeit toothless) proposal by the President to undermine the election. .

The nation's civic leadership, including three of Trump's four living predecessors, gathered without him in Atlanta to honor the late Representative John Lewis, making the absence of the acting president striking if not surprising.

The stimulus talks on Capitol Hill have gone almost entirely without his participation, and have been notable primarily for the mess they've exposed among Republicans, many of whom were unpleasantly surprised to learn that the president's demand for a new building The FBI was included in the final proposal.

In a closed-door hearing on Friday, intelligence officials working in the Trump administration itself ruled out the possibility of foreign countries producing false ballots to interfere in the November election, a claim Trump appeared to be making simultaneously from the Chamber. of the Cabinet.

And Trump's concerted push to delegitimize mail ballots is sounding alarm bells among Republican agents, who are concerned that the president's demand to vote in person is primarily to dampen the participation of his own supporters.

Trump's attempts to regain his position have only exacerbated the divorce and raised concerns that he is weighing his party's ability to move forward. Long disdainful of Washington's establishment, Trump has shown little concern about how his movements are forcing allies to take awkward positions or alienating himself from long-standing norms.

Far from being a mere difference in "personality," the examples of "nobody likes" Trump this week suggested that a president is actively isolating himself in his own bubble of conspiracy theories and questionable science, with fewer and fewer people willing to join. to the.

In an attempt to improve his mood, Trump's aides were quick to stage a small political event on a Florida paved runway on Friday, where Trump addressed a mostly unmasked crowd inches away. Other events in the state that Trump had scheduled for Saturday were canceled when a storm was approaching.

The event illustrated what White House officials describe as an ad-hoc effort to schedule appearances for Trump to allow him to enjoy at least a little flattery while his campaign rallies remain on hold and after a speech was suspended. of acceptance of the convention in person.

White House officials are still weighing their options on how Trump will formally accept the nomination, a person familiar with the planning said, including evaluating sites across the country where he could deliver a primetime address. However, the task has proved difficult as Trump insists on something dramatic as assistants work to moderate some of his expectations about the scale of possible locations.

Attendees say Trump has come to acknowledge the extreme political danger he has created for himself less than 100 days before the election. When he talks to friends, his complaints are long and his complaints are broad, but his willingness or ability to alter course seems minimal, according to the people who have spoken to him.

Trump has voiced versions of "no one likes me" in recent months, those people said, describing a president at the landfill struck by a pandemic that he feels he has little ability to control.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump seemed to resign himself to the fact that coronavirus case counts will continue to rise, saying it is probably not anyone's fault, let alone him.

"That's the way it is," he said.

Top Republicans, many of whom have given up hope that Trump will offer something like a coherent national plan to contain the virus, have long decided to promote the wearing of masks and social distancing without taking Trump's lead. One of those who did not, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, discovered he had coronavirus from a test administered at the White House.

Instead of avoiding the question or denying knowledge about Trump's tweet on Thursday suggesting a delay in the election, a tactic they resorted to earlier when the president sends something inconvenient or embarrassing, nearly all Republicans rejected the idea this week. .

"I don't think it's a particularly good idea," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, the president's informal adviser.

"I read it. I laughed. I thought it was going to consume a lot of people," said Republican Senator Kevin Cramer. "I've long since stopped being amazed at the things he does that other presidents would not have done, but I also understand why he does it and why his base enjoys it so much."

On Capitol Hill, the unfortunate election-day float was unleashed, as well as the administration's proposal to include $ 1.75 billion for a new FBI building in a coronavirus relief package, a long-standing fix for the President. that his opponents denounce as ethically questionable.

Republicans simply denounced him as unwise in a bill aimed at extending unemployment to the millions of newly unemployed Americans whose lives have been crushed by an out-of-control pandemic.

"There are a number of unrelated things there," Republican Sen. John Cornyn said of the provision, which he said surprised him.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also seemed unsuspecting about the article, quietly called it "not relevant." In the absence of support, the White House finally said that the new money would not be a deciding factor.

However, by Wednesday, Trump's isolation from his own party leaders, who hope to save what is shaping up to be a difficult November, seemed grounded. Aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated to associates that he would not intervene in the Kansas Republican primaries, even after hearing appeals from both his political team and senior Republicans that the seat, and control of the Senate , was at risk if conservative brand Kris Kobach wins.

The move appeared to be a breakup of a president whose interests in politics generally do not extend beyond his own interest. While his absence from Lewis's funeral on Thursday was not a surprise given the animosity between the two men, it also reflected Trump's general impatience for the rituals of politics that don't revolve around him.

Attendees never expected Trump to join his three most recent predecessors, Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, at the funeral. But even some White House officials were shocked when Trump on Monday flatly rejected the possibility of traveling to the United States Capitol, where Lewis is in the state. Some had been quietly considering a quick trip to pay their respects.

As things stood, the three former presidents offered comments that could be read as oblique reprimands of how Trump has tackled the job they all had.

"In the United States that John Lewis fought for, and in the United States that I believe in, differences of opinion are inevitable elements and evidence of democracy in action," said Bush, the most recent Republican president.

By denying the traditional routes of affirmation, Trump has begun to look elsewhere. Frustrated that his favorite television channel, Fox News, is willing to interview Democrats, Trump has adopted the far-right OAN as his preferred location and spoke this week to the newspaper's CEO about hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that insists on that works to prevent coronavirus. .

Even amid attempts by his aides to refocus on the pandemic, Trump continues to listen to a wide range of associates who are undermining administration health experts and questioning his approach to the pandemic, say people familiar with the conversations.

A group of doctors who have promoted hydroxychloroquine and questioned the decision to enforce blockages to contain the virus were invited to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, despite the fact that a video was withdrawn. from a press conference they delivered. from social networks for violating the rules against disinformation.