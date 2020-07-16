Nom Wah used frozen meatballs to offset the fights for the coronavirus

COVID-19 forced Nom Wah Tea Parlor to chart a new course through his 100th year in business, and take it straight to his freezer.

After the pandemic closed Chinatown's dim sum destination, owner Wilson Tang decided to try something new: Freezing Nom Wah's famous dumplings for customers to prepare at home.

The resealable packages of pork, chicken, shrimp and edamame dumplings became a lifesaver for Nom Wah, which opened on Doyers Street in 1920 and has other locations in Nolita and Philadelphia. Thousands of orders have been received since they went on sale in early April, thanks in part to Tang surveying his Financial District neighbors to boost business, he said.

"Everyone is home. They have nothing better to do, and they need to eat, and they don't want to cook, or at least not make meatballs themselves," Tang, 41, told the Post. "So people liked it, which was great to see, and it really helped us get better."

Nom Wah's packaged offerings include homemade sauces and drinks, plus meatballs, which cost $ 19 to $ 24 for 18 to 23 pieces, depending on variety. Tang hopes to eventually take them to supermarkets and other outlets.

But the pivot did not inoculate Nom Wah against the pandemic. Sales fell 40 percent in February and March as people mistrusted the coronavirus and Asian-American enclaves like Chinatown, according to Tang. Meanwhile, he said, restaurant staff were concerned about contracting the virus and passing it on to parents and grandparents at home.

The tea room closed after dinner service on March 15 and finally laid off its nearly 45 employees.

While Nom Wah's casual and fast outpost in Nolita remained open for take-out and delivery, sales in Chinatown evaporated in April and May, save for "a couple of thousand dollars" of products like t-shirts and gift cards. Tang said.

The restaurant reopened in mid-May with federal loans from the Paycheck Protection Program that help bridge the gap.

More relief came last month with the start of the cookouts. Tang and his team pulled out folding furniture and hooked umbrellas from a beverage dispenser to make room for about 20 seats on narrow Doyers Street. "We tried to make it look cute," said Tang.

But that's less than a third of Nom Wah's normal dining capacity. About 20 former employees have returned, and sales represent about 20 percent of what they were a year ago, Tang said.

"It has been unpredictable," Tang said. "Sometimes we'll do a $ 800 day in sales. That doesn't even cover rent," more than $ 30,000 a month between the two New York locations, "much less staff and food costs and everything in between. miscellaneous ".

While the usual summer tourists are gone, Nom Wah is still serving New Yorkers like photographer Hidemi Takagi, who stopped by while walking around Chinatown last Sunday.

The Bed-Stuy resident and her husband were frequent diners in the restaurant's early days, before the tourist crowds created long lines that kept them away. But that was not a problem when the couple and their daughter arrived with masks to eat rice rolls and shumai meatballs.

"It was the first time I had been to Chinatown since this pandemic started," Takagi told The Post. "It was incredible to have lunch without waiting and there were almost no people on the street."

While Tang suspects that Chinatown's pandemic struggles have not ended, he said the neighborhood shows more "signs of life" every week. Nom Wah is contributing in his own way: He held a street party on July 4 and Tang is planning virtual events to celebrate the October launch of the cookbook he wrote about the restaurant's 100-year history.

"A lot of people come because there is a nostalgic feeling," said Tang. "There is a craving that people want, and we are there to satisfy people's cravings."