Non-profit organization DineOut seeks to redesign New York restaurants for al fresco dining

When New York City officials announced that June 19 would be quick access apps for cookouts, Melba & # 39; s, a popular comfort food restaurant in Harlem, was ready to serve 62 people three days then his first outdoor foray.

Set up in just six hours, owner Melba Wilson's new seating arrangement accommodates 17 white square bistro tables, each separated by large pots or short plexiglass walls designed to maximize coronavirus safety.

What's more, most diners who come for Wilson's specials, like southern fried chicken waffles and eggnog, do so under a shady canopy or white umbrellas on the sidewalk.

Wilson is one of several restaurateurs receiving help from a new nonprofit group created by the Rockwell Group by architect David Rockwell and the NYC Hospitality Alliance that has received funding from billionaire Bill Ackman and actor Daniel Stern, better known as a Comical villain in the movie "Home Alone".

The new group, called the DineOut NYC project, is also working on outdoor seating setups for the Bronx Ceetay and Hudson Smokehouse restaurants; Negril BK from Brooklyn at Park Slope; Queens Pa’Nash Restaurant; and The Craft House from Staten Island and kill Boro Brewing Co.

Photos of his work, which includes pavilions with separate dining cubicles that can sit on the street or on the sidewalk, will appear on the Rockwell Group website in the coming weeks as inspiration for other restaurateurs to follow.

Each location shares similar design concepts, but Negril BK, for example, will feature a yellow awning in its pavilions to go with the restaurant's logo, as well as the bar areas. Bronx restaurants will focus more on food on the sidewalk than on the street because parking space in the neighborhood is limited.

"We want to be respectful of communities and their specific needs," said Rockwell.

In Harlem, Melba's new outdoor space, which makes use of street and sidewalk parking, has allowed Wilson to start drawing large crowds again, including Mayor de Blasio.

"I've been walking and talking to people and about 70 percent are from the neighborhood, but also from Queens and Brooklyn and from downtown and Connecticut," he said. “Some saw the mayor in the restaurant and wanted to come. He was here the first day it opened (Monday, June 22). "

Melba only did 72 percent of its pre-COVID business in the first week, but that's 47 fewer seats than its indoor operation.

The restaurant hours are longer: from noon to midnight instead of 5 p.m. at 11 p.m., and she says guests take longer than when there were sporting events, Broadway shows, bars, and parties to attend.

"We found that people want to sit in fellowship over a meal with friends and family, which they haven't been able to do," Wilson said, prompting her to stop taking reservations because she couldn't predict when diners would leave.

"We have to find a way to navigate and make our guests feel comfortable and welcome," he said.

West Elm provided the furniture, rope lighting, umbrellas, and flower pots for Melba & # 39; s, and The Work Room donated the awnings and plants came from the Sweetbrook Nursery & Garden Center.

"It is so beautiful," Wilson said. “A woman said she has never seen anything outdoors like this. "These are things we only see in the center, not in brown and beige communities," he said. “We all had tears in our eyes. This helps rebuild communities and create jobs, and that is invaluable. There is a lot of love and support, I am very grateful. "