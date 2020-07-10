Nonprofit watchdog files complaint against Hickenlooper Senate campaign alleging illegal coordination

A Washington, DC-based nonprofit watchdog filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against John Hickenlooper's United States Senate campaign this week, accusing the former Colorado governor of illegally coordinating with an external group.

The complaint, from the Foundation for Civic Accountability and Trust (FACT), accuses the majority of the PAC Senate of partnering with Hickenlooper's campaign to launch a series of ads, despite laws to the contrary.

"Federal law prohibits candidates from coordinating with super PACs in advertising and separately prohibits super PACs from republishing campaign materials," the document states. "On June 13, 2020, Hickenlooper for Colorado posted written materials for an ad on a website called getthefacts.co, a separate website from his campaign that clearly has another purpose."

The 501 (c) (3) claimed that Hickenlooper requested that the PAC post a specific ad, and "just 12 days later, the super PAC released the ad, republishing both the campaign's written materials and Hickenlooper's b-roll video.

The Senate Majority PAC is at the forefront of Democratic efforts to recapture the upper house of Congress in November and is aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

HICKENLOOPER SAYS HE BELIEVES TARA READS CLAIMS, BUT IS VOTING FOR THE OFFER IN ANY WAY

"The facts demonstrate that there was coordination between the Hickenlooper campaign and the Senate majority PAC. Hickenlooper published a 'request or suggestion' request using language that we have seen several times in the past," he said. Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT, according to The Washington Free. Lighthouse.

He added: "The fact that 12 days after the request was published, the Senate majority PAC published the announcement makes me believe that there was coordination between the campaign and the super PAC."

The state's Independent Ethics Commission voted unanimously to find Hickenlooper in violation of the Colorado Constitution and ethics laws last month, specifically regarding the state's gift ban. Colorado law at the time prohibited gifts of more than $ 59 to elected officials with limited exceptions. That figure is now $ 65.

The complaint specifically cited the trips Hickenlooper made to Italy and a VIP trip paid for by a company he took on a private plane owned by billionaire Larry Mizel's company, MDC Holdings, to Connecticut. He was traveling to preside over the commissioning of the USS Colorado, a US Navy submarine MDC Holdings is a major developer within the state.

"Hickenlooper spent the past week refusing to testify, ignoring subpoenas and being scorned because he did not want to answer for his gross disregard for Colorado ethics laws," spokeswoman for the National Republican Senate Committee, Joanna Rodriguez, last month. "He is guilty of ignoring the state's ethics rules and violating the trust that taxpayers placed in him as Governor. Now he has to defend taxpayers who pay their lawyer's bill of $ 525 per hour for a post-11 economic recovery -S ". background."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News contacted Hickenlooper about the complaint, but did not respond to a request for comment.

Paul Steinhauser and Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.