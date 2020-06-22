Noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall in Talladega, NASCAR says

NASCAR announced Sunday that it was investigating after a knot was found hanging in the driver's garage booth Bubba Wallace in Talladega on Sunday, nearly two weeks after banning any image or display of the Confederate flag at events.

Wallace, the 26-year-old African-American pilot, responded to Twitter on Sunday night and said the sport is committed to shaping an inclusive community, adding that "we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those seeking to spread hate " "

"Today, the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me very sad and serves as a painful reminder of how much more we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace, who drove a Black Lives Matter Car last week he wrote. “As my mother told me today,‘ They're just trying to scare you. This will not break me, I will not give in or back down. I will continue to proudly defend what I believe in. "

Wallace was a staunch supporter of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag, which he lobbied two weeks ago after George Floyd's death on May 25. The auto racing series said it was "outraged" and stated that this action only "strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to everyone."

"In the late afternoon, NASCAR learned that a rope was found at the team 43 garage stand," NASCAR said in a statement Sunday, according to Fox Sports. "We are angry and outraged, and we cannot affirm it seriously enough. Take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do our best to identify the responsible individuals and remove them from the sport."

Earlier this month, Wallace said his father, who is white, was concerned about his safety, while also being proud of everything he was doing off the track.

"Just crazy, you have to think about that side of things," he told Fox News Autos.

Approximately 5,000 fans were able to enter Talladega to see the GEICO 500 in Talladega, although they were not allowed to enter the infield area. The race was delayed until Monday due to rain.

There were informal protests on Saturday and Sunday, with cars and trucks driving on nearby highways flying the Confederate flag and passing the highway entrance, located in the heart of the south.

However, there were no reports of flags confiscated or removed on the track, and NASCAR has not said exactly how it plans to stop displaying the flag on the track's property. A small plane flew overhead pulling a banner with the flag and the words "Defund NASCAR" on it.

The ban went into effect before last week's race near Miami, but there were only about 1,000 military members admitted to that race.

