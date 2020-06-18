Nooses hung in Oakland trees to be investigated as hate crimes





The ropes were found around the Lake Merritt area and have been removed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. in a tweet on Wednesday . Officers found a total of five ropes tied to various trees during a search in the area on Tuesday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

"Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated," Schaaf said in a statement posted on Twitter. He added that the incident will be investigated as hate crimes.

Oakland resident Porchia Freeman shot a video of what appears to be a knot hanging from a tree near the lake on Tuesday. She said she was walking around the lake when she saw a rope swinging in her peripheral vision. Freeman said he stopped to see better and shot the video.

"I posted it because it was very disturbing to me and I thought about publicizing the situation," Freeman said on Facebook Live on Wednesday.

Freeman added that a man contacted her and told her that the rope was left from a swing that had hung from the tree. During an initial investigation, residents claimed the ropes were used for exercise, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. "A community member claimed ownership of the ropes and stated that he intentionally placed them on tree branches for exercise and play several months ago," the press release says. Schaaf also addressed these reports on Wednesday. "Reports that they were part of the exercise team do not eliminate or excuse their tortuous and terrifying effects." Schaaf said in a statement . "We are all responsible for knowing the history and current reality of lynching, hate crime, and racial violence. Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland public spaces." The ropes have been removed and additional patrols have been assigned to Lake Merritt, according to police. The Oakland Police Department has released the evidence to the FBI and the incident will be investigated as a hate crime, according to Schaaf. "We have to start by assuming that these are hate crimes," Schaaf said at a press conference on Wednesday. "We cannot take these actions lightly, we have to take them seriously." Schaaf explained that symbols like this should not exist in public spaces where people are supposed to feel safe. "It is also against the regulation to put something on public trees, regardless of their intention or whatever." This incident follows the deaths of two black men in Southern California who are under investigation by local and federal agencies. Robert L. Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree last Wednesday in Palmdale. Authorities described her death as "an alleged suicide death." But Fuller's family announced that they are seeking an independent investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of his death. In San Bernardino County, about 50 miles away, Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found straddling a homeless camp on May 31. Investigators found no evidence of foul play, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. An autopsy was performed on June 12 and there are still no signs of foul play, the sheriff's department said. The forensic pathologist is awaiting the toxicology results before assigning the cause and form of death.

CNN's Stella Chan, Sarah Moon, Amir Vera and David Williams contributed to this report.





