nordstrom’s-anniversary-sale-is-now-open-to-everyone

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of those annual events that fans of the department store just can’t miss. Year after year, it features downright amazing discounts on the best clothing, beauty, home and designer items on the market for fall, fashion’s most anticipated season.

This year, the sale officially runs from August 19 through August 30, and features bestsellers from major brands like Ugg, Patagonia, Adidas, Spanx, Madewell and so much more. Since it can be a bit overwhelming to work your way through the thousands of products included in the highly anticipated event, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up our top picks below.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($64.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Upgrade your fall wardrobe with these bestselling faux leather leggings, featuring an in-office look with a work-from-home feel.

Ugg Fluffette Slipper ($59.90, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

You may never wear real shoes again after trying these plush slippers from Ugg.

Topshop Ribbed Open Front Cardigan ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com)

A basic black cardigan belongs in every closet, and this one features soft ribbing and an open front that will make fall layering a breeze.

Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Water Resistant Jacket ($174.90, originally $249; nordstrom.com)

Gear up for colder seasons with this versatile, water-repellent Patagonia jacket that’s made with partially recycled PrimaLoft insulation.

Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas ($29.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

This cute, menswear-inspired pajama set is made from super soft jersey and trimmed with contrast piping, so you’ll look great and feel comfy come bedtime.

CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan ($68.90, originally $116; nordstrom.com)

React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe ($120, originally $160; nordstrom.com)

Take this ultra low price as a sign to officially take up jogging this season.

Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants ($27.90, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

Get ready for this pair of black joggers to become your new loungewear go-to.

Zella Studio Lite Longline Bra ($24.90, originally $39; nordstrom.com)

This classic, scoop-neck sports bra is perfect for low-impact workouts like yoga.

Chelsea28 Cowl Neck Sweater ($49.90, originally $79; nordstrom.com)

Known for a comfy yet trendy oversize look, Free People’s slouchy mock neck sweater is perfect for fall.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

This sale is an ideal excuse to stock up on basic black leggings, like this Zella pair, which is ideal for both workouts and lounging.

Blondo Helen Waterproof Hiker Boot ($99.90, originally $179.95; nordstrom.com)

The gold and pearl accents give these Chelsea booties a sophisticated, stylish twist.

True & Co True Body V-Neck Bralette ($29.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Reviewers love this light, seamless and smooth bralette as an alternative to an everyday bra. It’s ideal for those who have eschewed underwire bras while they were working from home.

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Back Seam Skinny Pants ($84.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

These pants look professional as can be, but they feel exactly like your most comfortable pair of leggings.

Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule ($49.90, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

Available in five colors, this mule, featuring a gold chain accent, adds a luxe finish to any look.

Giraffe At Home Chenille Robe ($78.90, originally $119; nordstrom.com)

This cozy robe features a shawl collar, luxe chenille and a tie-waist belt.

Madewell Leopard Genuine Calf Hair Medium Transport Tote ($119.90, originally $188; nordstrom.com)

This calf-hair tote in an on-trend leopard print can certainly accommodate whatever you have to carry each day.

Socialite Long Sleeve Textured Knit Shift Dress ($33.90, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

Look cute in cold weather with this cozy sweater dress paired with tights.

Madewell Cali High Waist Demi Boot Jeans ($84.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

These high-waisted jeans are all about vintage vibes with a retro cropped, flared leg and button fly.

Quay Australia Jezabell 53mm Glitter Aviator Blue-Light Blocking Glasses ($42.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

These chic blue-light blocking glasses will help protect your eyes from damage that could result from staring at a screen all day.

Bony Levy Essentials 14K Gold Thin Hoop Earrings ($144.90, originally $195; nordstrom.com)

These elegant hoop earrings are a jewelry box must-have.

The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket ($104.90, originally $149; nordstrom.com)

Wrap yourself in cuddly fleece with this lightweight North Face jacket, which will serve you well through the chilly fall months.

Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker ($47.90, originally $80; nordstrom.com)

Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers go with just about every outfit — and this is the lowest price we’ve seen for a pair in quite a while.

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover ($83.90, originally $119; nordstrom.com)

This Patagonia quarter-zip pullover is so cozy you’ll want it in multiple colors.

Ray-Ban ‘Classic Wayfarer’$2 50mm Sunglasses ($99.90, originally $154; nordstrom.com)

Make a statement with these stylish resin shades.

Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Cotton Boxers (starting at $24.90, originally starting at $42.50; nordstrom.com)

There’s never a bad time to buy a new set of boxers, and this three-pack features comfortable three-panel construction and ring-spun cotton fabric for a soft feel.

Barbour Kensington Quilted Nylon Vest ($119.90, originally $180; nordstrom.com)

An olive or navy quilted vest is the quintessential layering piece to help you transition into fall and winter.

Boss Piket Tipped Collar Polo ($84.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

This polo is made to be both comfy and sophisticated, thanks to smooth knit cotton and a striking tipped collar.

Scotch & Soda Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt ($49.90, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

You can never have too many classic button-up shirts, and this one boasts a subtle micropattern that’s perfect for late summer evenings out.

Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos ($64.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Swap out your jeans for these lightweight chinos to dress up any look.

Herschel Supply Co. Travel Daypack ($69.90, originally $110; nordstrom.com)

Herschel Supply Co. makes high-quality backpacks that comfortably and conveniently carry your necessities. This classic black pack is a no-brainer for back-to-school season.

Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt ($89.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

A good belt can make or break your outfit, and this one’s a classic.

Tissot T-Classic Gentleman Bracelet Watch, 40mm ($249.90, originally $375; nordstrom.com)

Show you mean business with this sophisticated Tissot watch, which features accurate Swiss movement and a clean, classy sunray dial.

S’well Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($22.90, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

A double-walled stainless-steel bottle is perfect for keeping you hydrated in any situation, from a day around the house to your next adventure.

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($125, originally $178; nordstrom.com)

Your hair and skin will thank you for swapping your cotton pillowcases for these silk ones, which are said to work wonders when it comes to keeping your hair and skin smooth.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($24.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Get ready to cuddle up on the couch with this top-rated cozy throw blanket, available in 18 colors.

Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser ($14.90, originally $29.99; nordstrom.com)

Fill your home with the essential oil of your choice using this travel-size diffuser that can subtly sit on any surface.

Godinger Seville Wine Decanter ($45.90, originally $69.99; nordstrom.com)

Serve your favorite wine in this stylish decanter to make the experience all the more luxurious.

Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles ($33.50, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

There’s a candle for every mood in this set of five minis, including fruity Italian Bellini and woody Makassar Ebony & Peach.

Smeg ‘50s Retro-Style 2-Slice Toaster ($171.90, originally $229.95; nordstrom.com)

Take your daily avocado toast up a notch with this stunning, retro-inspired toaster.

Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base ($314.90, originally $419.95; nordstrom.com)

Don’t miss the deal on this car seat that reviewers hail as a must-buy for its comfort and easy installation.

Sperry Kids Saltwater Duck Boot ($39.90, originally $70; nordstrom.com)

Arm your kids with everything they need to splash in puddles on rainy fall days with these weather-resistant boots.

Stokke Flexi Bath Foldable Baby Bath Tub With Temperature Plug & Infant Insert ($47.90, originally $64; nordstrom.com)

Make bathtime special for your little one with this foldable baby bathtub, suitable for newborns and kids through age 4.

Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair, Baby Set Cushion & Tray Set ($259.90, originally $349; nordstrom.com)

This adjustable wooden chair is made to be easily reconfigured as your child grows bigger.

The North Face Moondoggy Water-Repellent Reversible Down Jacket ($77, originally $110; nordstrom.com)

A reversible, puffy down jacket is a necessity for any busy toddler about town in the fall and winter.

Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting ($29.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

How can you resist this plush bunting for a snuggly night with your baby?

La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection ($340, $493 value; nordstrom.com)

La Mer is one of the most coveted — and expensive — beauty brands in the game, but during this sale, you can try it out for yourself without spending a fortune. Score the entire Replenishing Moisture Collection for more than $100 off its regular price.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit ($27; nordstrom.com)

Achieve the brows of your dreams using two of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ hit products, thanks to this limited-edition kit.

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve ($10.50, originally $16; nordstrom.com)

Colder weather means dryer skin. Ensure your hands stay soft and hyrdrated with this bestselling salve from beloved brand Kiehl’s.

Dermaflash One Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device ($99, $139 value; nordstrom.com)

Improve your skin’s texture and radiance with this device that exfoliates and removes peach fuzz.

NuFace Fix & Mini Facial Toning Device Set ($233.16, originally $348; nordstrom.com)

These devices use a microcurrent to contour, lift and smooth skin by toning your facial muscles. Use the included gel primer before your treatment and the Fix serum afterward, for optimal results.

Jack Black Antiperspirant & Deodorant Duo ($26, $36 value; nordstrom.com)

Get long-lasting odor and wetness protection using this deodorant duo. It’s formulated with vitamin E, to protect against free-radical damage, and aloe leaf juice for softness and hydration.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.