Norman Gets A New Dad

Bates Motel "Until death do you part" saw Norma marry Romero and Norman and get a new father. Psychopath it was based on the Robert Bloch novel, with director Alfred Hitchcock making the film as a kind of experiment. It was filmed relatively inexpensively, allowing him to break some movie taboos, from showing a toilet on the screen to murdering the main character halfway. It is one of the most influential horror movies of all time, and (eventually) would spawn a franchise.

Psycho II It came 22 years after the original, with Norman Bates released from the asylum and returning to the motel. The sequel is surprisingly great, being a fascinating whodunit with several surprise twists. Anthony Perkins himself would direct the 1986 years Psycho III, who saw Norman once again until the control of "Mother"; The film is the weakest in the original series, but remains a unique slasher in its own right. Perkins last returned to Psycho IV: The Beginning, a prequel / sequel that saw Henry Thomas (The chase of the hill house) play a young Norman, while the older one remembers his relationship with his mother.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Bates Motel: What Freddie Highmore Has Done Since The Series Ended

The original Psychopath it received an infamous new version directed by Gus Van Sant in 1998 seeking to recreate it shot by shot, which was met with bad reviews and bombarded. The franchise was revived again with Bates Motel in 2013, which focused on the relationship between Norman (Freddie Highmore) and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga). Season 4 turned out to be decisive, with Norman descending into madness and paving the way for the final season's take. Psychopath.

In Bates Motel "& # 39; Til Death Do You Part" is the third episode of season 4, after Norma had Norman get engaged to Pineview. Norman is convinced that Norma killed Emma's mother, Audrey, but it was actually him as "Mother". Since Norma has no insurance, Sheriff Romero (Néstor Carbonell) agrees to marry her so he can use hers. Romero also moves into the motel to make the whole situation seem real. Later in the episode, he meets his ex-girlfriend Rebecca, who is surprised that he has suddenly married. He is also concerned about his involvement in the missing businessman Bob Paris, whom Romero killed at the end of season 3.

Somewhere else in Bates Motel "Until death is separated," a very angry Norman is in Pineview believing that Norma is a murderer, but they are not allowed to meet for 72 hours. She also meets with her doctor and switches between hating Norma and calling her a wonderful mother during her sessions. Romero then fills the hole between the motel, which is good in Norma's eyes, since Audrey was almost certainly buried by Norman there; However, there is some tension when a worker finds one of Audrey's earrings.

Bates Motel "& # 39; Til Death Do You Part" also catches up with Norman's stepbrother, Dylan, who seeks to leave drug trafficking behind after Emma's lung transplant. It looks like it will be tough when Chick shows up looking for Dylan's father Caleb, who assaulted Chick at the end of season 3 after a deal went wrong. When Norma later visits Norman at Pineview, they line up furiously, leading Norma and Romero to sleep together when she goes home. The episode ends with Norman telling his doctor that he believes Norma could be a murderer, hinting at problems ahead.

Next: Where Bates Motel was filmed: all locations

Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Promo brings back Agent Carter's character