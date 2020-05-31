Norman Reedus teases THE WALKING DEAD Season Finale to include "A Complete Game of Thrones Super War Battle" – Newsdio

Norman Reedus plays beloved character Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC series The Walking Dead. It's a staple of the series and one of the few that has survived from the start. So he's been around for every major moment in the show's ten seasons, and recently joked, along with other cast and crew members, that the upcoming finale will be epic, at the level of game of Thrones.

The show was due to air on April 12, but like many other events, it was postponed by the studio because editing and special effects teams were unable to enter the studio to end the episode. However, it seems that we are getting closer to seeing it!

In a recent interview with EW, members of the Living Dead the family spoke about the finale, with Reedus saying:

"It will be an epic battle. It's like a complete game of Thrones super war battle. "

Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed:

"It will be a massive massive episode."

And episode director Greg Nicotero additional:

"It's a really amazing episode. I love the way episode 15 ends where you see Beta leading the pack to the tower where everyone is hiding. There are a lot of doubts, so to speak."

Reedus continued to talk about the show's demanding nature about the actors, and how this ending compares to other episodes:

“It was a lot of fun filming, but we really put pressure on the team and put pressure on the actors on that. Everyone really had to dig deep because … talk about exhausting episodes! There were great battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning, and it looks so great on an epic scale. Those battle scenes will be legendary. “They really hit us on that show. But it is always worth it. This show will go down in history. And I feel like every time we get to an end or even a mid-season finale, we could be on our heads, but there is a trust there and everyone really brings it. ”

I have loved this season, and after some slower seasons (for the world of The Walking Dead), I feel like 10 came back with a vengeance! I loved how the story got along so much more than I expected, and I can't wait to see how it will end!

We don't have a final date yet, but between the cast and crew buzzing, and Hollywood slowly reopening, I feel like we'll find out soon! Are you excited for the ending? What do you think will happen?