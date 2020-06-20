North Carolina boy survives shark attack on Outer Banks beach

A 16-year-old boy from North Carolina is recovering from a terrifying shark attack that left about 40 footprints on his thigh during a family trip to the Outer Banks on Thursday.

Nick Arthur, who lives in Oak Ridge, North Carolina, was playing on a sandbar with his sister about 25 feet off shore when the shark bit his thigh and did not release CNN reports.

"At first I thought he was screaming with joy, and then I looked at him and saw the shark," said Tim Arthur, Nick's father.

"I was screaming‘ Take it from me. Let me go "and I took action."

Nick's sister managed to safely escape while her father and brother came to the boy's aid and beat and kicked the shark.

The shark was only released when Arthur managed to kick it in the nose, allowing both father and son to get to safety.

Arthur was rushed to Nags Head Hospital, where he received 17 stitches for the bite, although there appears to be no permanent damage to his leg.

"You always think it won't be you," said the father, adding that the encounter would not scare the family away from the beach, although perhaps they would stay closer to shore next time.