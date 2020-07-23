North Carolina man who won the $ 10 million lottery prize charged with murder

A North Carolina man who won a $ 10 million lottery in 2017 was charged with murder for the death of a woman who was found dead in a hotel room.

Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, was arrested Tuesday after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was discovered the day before.

Hill, who earned his fortune with a Scratch-Off ticket from Ultimate Millions in August 2017, checked into the hotel only Sunday, according to a local NBC affiliate. No one on staff saw Graham during his stay, he said.

A housekeeper discovered her body Monday when she went to clean the room after Hill's scheduled departure.

Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, North Carolina, and previously worked with people with mental disabilities at a local rehabilitation center. A relative remembered her as a generous and adventurous woman who liked to walk and bike.

"She did all of this as if it were natural for her," said Antionette Lee, her cousin, who added that Graham had an "unbreakable bond" with her 10-year-old sister.

"We're suffering. It hurts us, ”said Lee. "Our family is devastated."

No further details of the murder were available.

Hill had purchased his winning Scratch-Off from a local gas station, the station reported. The employees there said that he stopped often and seemed perfectly pleasant. After winning the lottery prize, he returned to the store to give the woman who sold him the winning ticket $ 2,000.

He was ordered to remain detained without bond in a Brunswick County jail after his initial appearance in court.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

