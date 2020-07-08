North Carolina Mayor: Floyd-era police reform isn't just about diversity; let rookie cops talk without retaliation

EXCLUSIVE – A North Carolina mayor who was honored by President Obama for his work as his city's chief of police said police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death should encourage more African Americans to join the force and focus on giving more minority rookie cops. a voice without fear of retaliation.

Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert, who founded Blue Lights College, a faith-based organization dedicated to empowering those interested in police careers, told Fox News that he was very excited the first time he saw the infamous video. showing a Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd's neck. .

“When I saw the George Floyd video, I cried. He literally cried. Because all I saw was a human being. A young black man. And immediately my son came to my mind. What if that was him and no one helped him? Gilbert, who is African American, said.

But Gilbert, a police officer for 29 years before retiring and running for mayor, rejected the notion adopted by some progressive Black Lives Matter protesters that the police should stay out of African American communities to keep people of color safe. . First, he said, police departments need more young African-Americans willing to join the force to be part of the change they want to see.

"We need to have surveillance in our cities. People need to feel safe, but we need the right people in uniform, ”said the mayor, recalling his own choice to join the force. “I grew up in an environment where the police were viewed as our adversaries, not as a profession you want to pursue. We did not become police, that was always in my head, and when I returned to work with my community, I met resistance because that was not the norm. "

Gilbert first referred to the statements of former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, who in 2016, when nationwide protests erupted over the murder of Michael Brown Jr. by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, he encouraged protesters to step out of the protest line and instead collect a police application.

But the mayor promised to go a step further, and is working with the police department in Apex, a city about 15 miles from the state capital of Raleigh, to create a way for less experienced minority officers to share information that it could be beneficial to the city without fear of reprisal from superiors.

"We are seeing many people being interviewed across the country," Gilbert said of the news coverage since Floyd's death. "Why is everyone interviewing at the higher level, command level? We're talking about bosses. Why is everyone talking to the bosses? Why don't people talk to the sophomore police officer? Because that's where we found the answer ".

"That's where we find if there is a problem. Because you have to look at it as: they are entering. They are new and they are entering a culture," he said. “Unfortunately, sometimes cultures are created to strip your identity and then you have to become that identity that we want you to be. Blue Lights College, what we are focusing on is: just come as you are. We are all made differently. "

Gilbert founded Blue Lights College, a preparatory school for 18-20 year olds across the country interested in becoming police officers. He said the program serves to screen people for two years, not just 18 months, the typical length of the police academy. Participants can earn a law enforcement associate's degree, with a focus on community policing.

"We are working at its heart to serve people and not just in a profession, and I think that changes the rules of the game." That is what we need in the uniform. People who really are about humanity, ”said Gilbert. “We love you for who you are, you come from a culture. Let's say that the African American community or the Hispanic American community, we need that cultural identity of yours with which you feel comfortable. Let you know. And join our team, a community team to improve it. "