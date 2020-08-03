North Carolina preparing for future Hurricane Isaias Landfall tonight

Get the latest information on how Isaias will affect your area.

The tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall near the state's southern border tonight, bringing with it 3 to 6 inches of rain, up to 5 feet of storm, and gusts of wind over 90 miles per hour. .

Whether or not Isaias is a tropical storm or hurricane on land, there will be no difference in expected impacts.

Storm surge warnings are in place in the southern tip of the state, meaning that there is a danger of life-threatening sea level rise in areas along the coast. Three to five feet of increase is expected in some locations. A full moon is already causing higher tides than usual, making the tide even more threatening.