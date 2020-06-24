North Carolina removes pillar from Confederate statue near Statehouse after 125 years

A granite pillar that held the statue of a Confederate soldier on the grounds of the North Carolina Statehouse for 125 years, fell Tuesday night after three days of failed attempts.

The removal of the column, estimated to weigh 8,500 pounds, required the use of a crane that finally lifted it around 11:30 p.m., The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

"The people who are out there, the people who have been here, even though we haven't seen much movement since Sunday, it's like you want to witness an old part of history," said Kenny Lee, a North Carolina resident. . the newspaper. "And at the same time, you are witnessing a new story."

The Confederate Soldiers Monument had previously been at a height of 75 feet and was dedicated in 1895 to honor fallen soldiers from the Civil War, according to the University of North Carolina at the Chapel Hill Library. Its height was reduced by half after removal of the abutment.

The column held a statue representing a Confederate artillery soldier with a pistol. The statue was removed on Sunday after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's order, which also applies to two other nearby Confederate statues.

"Monuments to white supremacy do not belong in places of loyalty, and it is time for these painful monuments to be moved legally and safely," Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement last week.

A 2015 law banned the removal of the statues without the approval of a state historical commission, but Cooper said he was acting under a public safety exception.

The protesters had overthrown two other Confederate statues on Friday night. One was hanging from the neck and hanging from a lamp post.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, a Republican, criticized Cooper for letting things get out of hand and accused him of blaming it.

"While Governor Cooper blamed it when our cities were looted and buildings damaged, this time he has no excuses," Forest said. "The destruction last night occurred on state property, right next to his office. It is clear that Governor Cooper is unable to maintain law and order, or worse, to encourage this behavior."

Crews had attempted to remove the heavy pillar multiple times over the weekend, and a crane was unable to remove it from the base of the monument on Sunday, the newspaper reported.

The Confederate Soldiers Monument was once described as a monument that "will remain standing throughout the centuries to tell of the bravery of the southern soldier."

Confederate monuments have come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Protesters have also sometimes attacked the Founding Fathers who owned slaves, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

