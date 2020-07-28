North Carolina reports record high number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

Currently, at least 1,244 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in North Carolina, the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since the start of the pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

The state also reported at least 1,749 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the governor said in a briefing today.

Cooper said there have been at least 1,820 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said today is the highest day for hospitalizations in the entire state, but hospital space is still available. North Carolina has averaged about 29,000 tests per day in the past week.

Cohen said North Carolina is seeing a direct correlation to the start of the statewide mask mandate and the stabilization of trends in the state.

"Seeing flashes of potential progress doesn't mean we can slow down, it means it's time to double," said Cohen.

Note: Cooper released these numbers and they may not exactly match in real time with the CNN database pulled from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.